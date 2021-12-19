Everywhere you turned, the ‘chippiness’ between the Colts and Patriots was on display on Saturday

“The chippiness, I think, just showed the rivalry between the Colts and the Patriots,” Nelson said following the Colts’ 27-17 win. “We were playing for all the Colts that came before us because we knew how much the game means to them.”

Neither Peyton Manning nor Tom Brady was on the field, but the Patriots-Colts rivalry seemed alive and well, as players from both teams engaged in what Indianapolis guard Quenton Nelson dubbed “some extra stuff.”

Early in the third quarter, things got heated between Colts quarterback Carson Wentz and Patriots outside linebacker Matthew Judon. After getting sacked by defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. for a loss of 8 yards on third down, Wentz was visibly angry as he stood up. He and Judon then exchanged words.

Advertisement

So, what caused the flare-up?

“I don’t know,” Judon said. “Carson is a good guy. He got mad about something and I guess that anger was directed towards me.”

Wentz didn’t want to get into the details, though he did have an explanation ready.

“I don’t know if I’ve ever been that fired up on a football field in Lord knows how long,” Wentz said. “I don’t need to go into the specifics obviously, but when a man’s ability to reproduce is being questioned and there’s some other extracurriculars … Let’s just say that. When that happens, you can get pretty riled up. I would expect a lot of people would.”

Added Nelson: “It takes a lot to make Carson upset, so Judon must have done something.”

Then, later in the quarter, a scrum broke out between Patriots safety Kyle Dugger and Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr., prompting officials to eject both players.

Kyle Dugger and Michael Pittman mixed it up in the third quarter, resulting in ejections for both. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

On a second and 7 from New England’s 36-yard line, Dugger and Pittman lined up opposite each other at the line of scrimmage. The two immediately got physical as Pittman blocked to clear a lane for running back Jonathan Taylor, who muscled through for a 7-yard gain.

Advertisement

Dugger and Pittman, however, continued to jostle after Taylor passed them. Pittman shoved Dugger’s back near the end of the run, causing Dugger to turn around and shove back. Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy then pushed Pittman into Dugger, who proceeded to take off Pittman’s helmet and bring him to the ground.

The two tussled, as players circled in an effort to break up the fracas.

Both players were flagged and ejected. On the next play, a third and 3, the Colts ran the ball for a loss of 2 yards, setting up a 49-yard field goal attempt. Michael Badgley missed wide left.

Prior to the disqualifications, Pittman, defended primarily by cornerback J.C. Jackson, had one catch on five targets. Dugger, meanwhile, had five tackles in his first game since missing New England’s Week 13 win in Buffalo while on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Asked about what transpired, Patriots coach Bill Belichick did not want to discuss the matter.

“You should talk to [referee] Carl [Cheffers],” Belichick said. “He’s the one who made the call. Talk to him about it. I was standing 50 yards away.”

In the end, the Colts came away with their first win over the Patriots since 2009 — and seemed to savor the moment.

“It was incredible, the atmosphere,” Nelson said. “That really made it feel like a playoff game.”

Advertisement

Added Colts linebacker Darius Leonard: “It was very special. We wanted our respect. We’re not getting that.”

Read more from Patriots-Colts

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.