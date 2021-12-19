Upcoming Bills game the key to Patriots’ postseason plans

But the sloppy play to start Saturday’s game was too much to overcome, resulting in a 27-17 loss along with a drop in the standings. The 9-5 Patriots remain atop the East, but have fallen below the Kansas City Chiefs (10-4) to the AFC’s No. 2 seed.

INDIANAPOLIS — Heading into Saturday night’s clash against the Colts, the Patriots owned the AFC’s No. 1 position and were in control of their seeding fate. Had New England won its final four games, the team would have earned the conference’s lone playoff bye and home-field advantage throughout the postseason.

Next week’s rematch against Buffalo looms large.

If the Patriots beat the Bills (8-6), they will clinch a postseason berth, and, according to FiveThirtyEight, have a 99 percent chance of winning the AFC East title. As AFC East champions, they would get to host at least one playoff game.

If the Patriots lose, however, the Bills will have an 88 percent chance of winning the division for the second straight year, pushing the Patriots toward a Wild-Card spot.

The upcoming game is certainly the marquee matchup on both teams’ remaining schedules. New England’s final opponents are the 2-12 Jaguars at home and the 7-7 Dolphins on the road, while Buffalo will face the 6-8 Falcons and 3-11 Jets, both at home.

Both teams have acknowledged what’s ahead.

“Our season is not over,” Patriots safety Devin McCourty said Saturday night. “We have to get ready to go with a division game, a team we just beat a couple weeks ago that’ll be ready to go because they’re in a must-win situation. We got to control what we can control.”

Inside the Bills’ locker room after their 31-14 win over the Panthers on Sunday afternoon, coach Sean McDermott congratulated his team on the victory before saying, “We know who’s up next. It’s all about us.”

Losing to the Bills would throw the Patriots into the Wild-Card mix with the Ravens (8-6), Colts (8-6), Chargers (8-6), Browns (7-6), and Bengals (8-6). Things would have to go terribly awry for them to miss out on the playoffs entirely, but noting is certain without victories.

Beating Buffalo would keep the No. 1 seed still in reach for the Patriots, though the Chiefs would have to lose at least one of their final three games against Pittsburgh, at Cincinnati, or at Denver.

As things stood Sunday evening, the AFC playoff seeds are: 1. Kansas City, 2. New England, 3. Tennessee, 4. Cincinnati, 5. Indianapolis, 6. Los Angeles, and 7. Buffalo. In this scenario, the Patriots would host . . . the Bills in the Wild-Card round.

Had the Titans edged the Steelers Sunday afternoon, New England actually would have fallen to the No. 3 seed. But Tennessee’s potentially game-winning drive ended at Pittsburgh’s 16-yard line, causing the Titans to also fall to 9-5. Because the Patriots have the head-to-head tiebreaker with their Week 12 victory, they hold the advantage in the standings.

Following their first loss since Oct. 17, the Patriots certainly are aware of what’s at stake.

“If we don’t handle it well, it’ll be our season,” McCourty said. “I mean, it’s competition. It’s the National Football League. Guys in here have all lost games. We started the season off losing games, so we know what we need to do.

“We know how we need to practice against a team we know well. Shoot, we were just studying them a few weeks ago, we just have to get ready to go. Put this in the past and keep going and moving forward.”

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.