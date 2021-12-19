‘We didn’t play well’ is about all an unhappy Bill Belichick would say after Patriots’ loss to Colts

A clearly unhappy Patriots coach Bill Belichick answered just about every question he was asked in his press conference following a 27-17 loss to the Colts on Saturday with some variation of “we didn’t play well.”
Belichick, who is often gruff and terse with his answers following losses, made a brief opening statement before taking questions.
“As far as the game goes, obviously we didn’t do anything well enough to win. Didn’t play well, didn’t coach well, too many penalties,” Belichick said. “Fumbles, interceptions. Over 200 yards rushing. Played from behind the whole game, so just nothing really good enough.”
Asked if he was pleased with the Patriots’ fourth-quarter effort, when they trimmed a 20-0 lead to 20-17 before giving up a late touchdown run by Jonathan Taylor, Belichick said, “we’ve got to do everything better than we did tonight.”
When pressed on other aspects of the game, he grew irritated.
“I’ve said it like five times, I could just say it another five times. We didn’t do anything well enough to win tonight,” he said.