With an extra week to get ready, why were the Patriots so unprepared against the Colts?

“Throughout the week, we didn’t have a great practice every day,” Jones said. “Just, the energy was low. … Not to get into the details, but we just didn’t practice well, and that just reflects how we played. I didn’t practice good, and I know a lot of guys on our team felt the same way.”

INDIANAPOLIS – A downbeat Mac Jones was asked for his initial thoughts on the Patriots’ 27-17 loss to the Colts on Saturday night. His answer was eyebrow-raising.

Hunter Henry said the Patriots came out “way too slow” on Saturday. Matthew Slater said the Patriots were “flat.” Bill Belichick appeared more agitated than usual after a loss.

“We didn’t do anything well enough to win tonight,” Belichick said. “I said it like five times, and I could say it another five times.”

It provokes an interesting question – what were the Patriots doing on their bye week?

They had 12 days to prepare for a Saturday night showdown with the Colts rife with playoff implications. Yet the Patriots were uncharacteristically sloppy and out of sorts.

They allowed another blocked punt, their third of the year. They lost the penalty battle, 8-2, and the turnover battle, 2-1 (plus two more fumbles that the Patriots recovered). They were called for three false starts and a delay of game. The linemen got downfield too early and negated a big screen pass to Jonnu Smith. Isaiah Wynn literally ran into Rhamondre Stevenson in the backfield for a 3-yard loss. A flea-flicker was ruined when Ted Karras got in the way of Brandon Bolden trying to pitch the ball back to Jones.

Nobody blocked the Colts' Matthew Adams (left) on a punt block that led to a touchdown. Aaron Doster/Associated Press

On the blocked punt, Belichick’s diagnosis was blunt: “We didn’t block the guy.” Fullback Jakob Johnson allowed Matthew Adams to scream through the line of scrimmage untouched for the block, and Slater said, “I don’t think it was a schematic thing.”

Midway through the second quarter, with the Patriots trailing 17-0, offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels gathered the entire offense in a huddle.

His message?

“Just wake up,” said Henry, who had six catches for 77 yards and his eighth and ninth touchdowns of the season. “We weren’t ready to play. We were making dumb mistakes, dumb penalties.”

These mistakes would be understandable on, say, a Thursday night with short rest. But the Patriots had two weeks to get ready, making Saturday night’s performance all the more disappointing.

“There’s just no excuse to play like that,” Slater said. “Come out flat, uncharacteristic penalties, just basic stuff that we’re getting beat on fundamentally, not being sound. We knew we had to be at our best, and we weren’t.”

It’s often said that you don’t want to face Belichick when he gets an extra week to prepare, and the numbers bear that out. In 22 seasons with the Patriots, Belichick is 32-11 when coming off a bye – 15-7 in the regular season, 12-1 in the divisional round of the playoffs, and 5-3 in Super Bowls (the Patriots’ first championship game with just one week of preparation).

Yet the Patriots have now lost two years in a row coming off their bye. Last year it was an 18-12 loss to the Broncos, in which a COVID-19 breakout was an excuse. But Saturday’s loss to the Colts was simply a matter of the Patriots not using their preparation time wisely. To be fair, the Colts were also coming off a bye week.

Saturday night's performance left Bill Belichick scratching his head. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

The Patriots didn’t hold any formal practices during their bye week, and players scattered across the country to take a much-needed break after 13 straight games. They returned last Monday, and held three normal days of practice leading up to the Colts game.

Whatever they did in practice last week, it didn’t take.

“It starts with preparation,” Slater said. “If we hope to be better the next time we take the field, we’re going to have to have a better week of practice, better focus, better energy, better everything.”

Interestingly, Jones said the Patriots were “maybe feeling a little sorry for ourselves” on the bye week. It’s not clear why, though. They had won seven straight games and are one of the healthiest teams in the league.

Slater said that the seven-game win streak had perhaps gotten into his teammates’ heads a bit.

“As you begin to have success, there’s a tendency sometimes to start to read your own press clippings,” Slater said. “Not to say that we did that, but human nature, you can say, ‘Hey, we got this thing figured out.’ And I think this is a good wakeup call for us.”

Jones and Slater rejected the notion that the bye week killed the team’s momentum.

“I’ve never believed in the whole momentum thing, especially playing for coach Belichick,” Slater said. “It’s about execution, it’s about being your best when your best is needed, and we just weren’t tonight.”

The Patriots better hope that Saturday’s loss was just a one-off. They face the Bills again next Sunday in Foxborough, with the AFC East crown on the line.

Everyone, from Belichick on down to the ball boys, knows that the Patriots need to have a better week of practice.

“Work harder. It’s all you can do,” Jones said. “We have to look at ourselves, quick turnaround, flush this game down the toilet and just roll.”

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @BenVolin.