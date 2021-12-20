A Far Cry makes space for complex grief with ‘Flames to Ashes’

Rarely do established classical music institutions take definitive stances on social issues, and at a cool 15 years old with two Grammy nominations, A Far Cry is now pretty solidly established. But “Flames to Ashes” proved that for the musician-run orchestra, stability doesn’t necessarily mean conservatism. In planning the program, violinist Jae Cosmos Lee combined three works that featured their composers processing the effects of racism, intergenerational trauma, and violence.

Usually, A Far Cry’s chamber music programs don’t get as much attention as its full-scale concerts at Jordan Hall. And in the runup to this Saturday’s chamber music program, “Flames to Ashes,” it was abundantly clear that the Boston-based string orchestra wanted the show and its message to be heard by as many people as possible. Of A Far Cry’s four chamber music concerts this season at Jamaica Plain’s St. John’s Episcopal Church, Saturday’s was the only one to offer online as well as in-person tickets. Digital season subscribers for the orchestra’s Friday evening Jordan Hall concerts were also given free access to the virtual performance. And the hype seems to have worked: Though Saturday afternoon lashed the area with sleet, which turned roads and sidewalks treacherous, there was not an empty pew in sight in the church.

Yaz Lancaster’s single-movement quintet “our streets,” commissioned by A Far Cry, was written as a response to the composer’s research of the Tulsa Race Massacre. On those two horrific days in 1921, a white mob burned Tulsa’s Greenwood district, the site of a thriving and prosperous Black community. The piece’s title honored the significance of the neighborhood, which had been known as “Black Wall Street,” and echoed a chant often heard at modern protests (“whose streets? / our streets!”). With shivering long tones and layers of repeated phrases, it invited listeners to view the ruins from a distance and mourn together. In the note, the composer described it as “neither completely an elegy, nor uplifting;” it did not push the boundaries of elegy that it purported to, but it was a deeply heartfelt experience nonetheless and a promising debut from the 21-year-old composer.

Hope amid tragedy was the north star of Kevin Puts’s “Credo,” written in 2007 when the composer felt overwhelmed amid the ongoing Iraq War and the aftermath of the Virginia Tech shooting. The piece was written as a string quartet, but A Far Cry has performed an orchestral arrangement in the past, and on Saturday, the players presented an adaptation for string quintet. The first movement, “The Violin Guru of Katonah,” paid homage to a luthier in the Hudson Valley and the quiet joy he took in his work; violinist Gabriela Diaz, a player-about-town and guest Crier for the day, let out a wheeling, soaring line on top of a steady, heartbeat-like ostinato from the lower four players. “Credo” lost its way somewhere in “Infrastructure,” the extended second movement that has all the chugging rhythms you might expect from a piece about trains, but the warm, silvery harmonies of the final movement brought the piece to a satisfying close.

The program’s most memorable piece by far was Jungyoon Wie’s string quartet “Han,” which was chosen for the program in response to the wave of hate crimes against Asians and Asian Americans. But “Han” confronts a unique trauma all its own; as Wie wrote, “a feeling of unresolved anger, grief, and regret that has been prolonged and accumulated over time” in Korea, a feeling that Lee expounded on while addressing the audience before the concert.

The first movement meditated on a traditional Korean lullaby, slowly boiling over until Lee’s first violin was screaming out the folk melody with an anguished affect, cutting off with a vengeance near the top of the instrument’s register. The following two movements nodded to Korean musical and storytelling traditions, pansori and sanjo, without demanding that the performers be proficient in those arts or the Korean language; playing in unison in an almost nasal timbre, the strings hauntingly imitated a human voice. The fourth movement, “Mu,” meaning “nothing,” abandoned all those structures for an accelerating primal scream, and the solemn Buddhist chant that ended the piece arrived as sublime catharsis, grounding the audience once again in reality and melody.

“I want all of us to be messengers to change the narrative,” Lee told the audience during his pre-concert remarks. One can never know whether a show like “Flames to Ashes” will contribute to that kind of action from its audience; but by programming and promoting it, A Far Cry shows what a concert can be. “Flames to Ashes” did not offer an escape from the outside world and its problems, but a dedicated space to process and mull them over.

The program will be watchable on demand for a month, starting Jan. 1.

