Sam Waterston to reprise his role as Jack McCoy in revival of ‘Law & Order’

Word of Waterston’s return follows last month’s announcement that another popular cast member, Anthony Anderson, will again portray Detective Kevin Bernard in Dick Wolf’s procedural about the criminal justice system.

They’re also attuned to the show’s traditions and legacy. So there’s surely happiness in “L&O” land at the news that Sam Waterston will reprise his role as District Attorney Jack McCoy in the revival of the series in February, more than a decade after it was axed by NBC.

In 2010, after 20 years as a sturdy anchor on the network’s schedule, NBC abruptly canceled “Law & Order.’’ Up to that point, the Cambridge-born Waterston had played McCoy in nearly 370 episodes and Anderson had played Bernard for more than 50 episodes.

Advertisement

In a statement announcing Waterston’s return, executive producer Wolf said: “Very few casting announcements have ever given me this much pleasure. Since day one, Sam has had perfect pitch when it comes to Jack McCoy as a character who both reflects and expands our ability to understand the law. He is the ultimate conscience of the show and I look forward to him emulating the career of New York District Attorney Robert Morgenthau, who served until he was 90.’’

Added Wolf: “With both Sam and Anthony (Anderson) returning, it shows that the 21st season is merely a continuation of where we left off.’’

Both Waterston and Anderson have reportedly entered into one-year deals for “Law & Order.’’ Anderson is the star and executive producer of ABC’s “Black-ish,’’ and Waterston is a regular on Netflix’s “Grace and Frankie,’’ which will soon enter its final season.

The original “Law & Order” led to multiple spinoffs, but its cancellation 11 years ago took many by surprise. The jolting news was even incorporated into an episode of NBC’s “30 Rock.’’ When Tracy Jordan says he “can’t wait” for “Law & Order” to resume, he’s quietly informed that won’t be happening. Tracy can’t believe it. “It was a tentpole!” he cries. “A tentpole!’’

Advertisement

Don Aucoin can be reached at donald.aucoin@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeAucoin.