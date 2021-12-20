Tony Williams’s ‘Urban Nutcracker’ is still fresh, still fun

But it’s not just a Boston “Nutcracker” — it’s also a contemporary and community “Nutcracker.” The music weaves Duke Ellington’s 1960 “Nutcracker Suite” into Tchaikovsky’s beloved 1892 score. The choreography adds hip-hop, swing, tango, flamenco, jazz, Broadway, and tap to the traditional ballet vocabulary. And just as the dances come in all shapes and sizes, so do the dancers.

Nothing says “Boston” like Tony Williams’s “Urban Nutcracker,” which this year celebrates its 20th-anniversary season. Janie Howland’s first-act set features the State House, the Custom House Tower, the Citgo sign, and a Red Sox scoreboard. And the second-act divertissements, after the expected visits to Spain, Arabia, China, and Russia, come home to familiar city landmarks.

After the Urban Nut/Band has marched down the Boch Center Shubert Theatre aisle and taken the stage, a spirited dance battle between hip-hoppers and tappers ensues. Lead tapper Khalid Hill and lead hip-hopper Ricardo Foster are back from the original 2001 production, and you wouldn’t know they’re 20 years older. The contest ends in a friendly draw, after which street magician Drosselmeyer (former Boston Ballet dancer Gianni Di Marco) enters. Sporting a red top hat and multicolored cloak and pushing a star-spangled trunk, he entertains passers-by with a string of variously successful tricks. Mrs. Williams (Erika Lambe) and her children Clarice (Christiana Cecere) and Omar (Ellis Wolf) are delighted, and they invite him to the holiday party they’re giving that evening.

With the simple descent of a door, two tall windows, and a Christmas tree, we have the Williams living room. The Party Scene is notable for the welcome addition of the children’s vivacious, selfie-stick-wielding Aunt Fanny (Haley-Jean Race Kidwell), who’s smitten with Drosselmeyer and isn’t shy about it. The handsomely dressed guests promenade to Tchaikovsky one minute and boogie to Ellington the next; Clarice, in her ballet turns, is light-footed and precise and shows off a lovely jeté. Raggedy Ann and Andy (Eden Young and Ryan McCann) make a sweet couple; a pop-and-locking Soldier Doll (Cyrus Brooks, also back from the original production) matches the menace of the music. There’s a wealth of nuance and detail; keep an eye on the clock in the Custom House Tower, which tells time of a sort. Once the guests have left, Mrs. Williams looks wistfully out at the Citgo sign, whereupon it changes to show an image of her absent soldier husband.

The Battle Scene, which begins with three mice getting drunk at their champagne-and-cheese party, heats up as high-stepping soldiers on pointe enter with boxing gloves. Sleight-of-hand lighting enables the substitution of a life-size Nutcracker for Clarice’s small version to go almost unnoticed. The Snow Scene that follows was, on Saturday, a bit labored, the evening’s one slight disappointment.

The second act divertissements, which Clarice and Drosselmeyer watch from a theater box, are a riot of color and choreography. ChrissyAnn Carpenter is sultry in Spanish; the seductive Arabian from Kidwell and Joe Gonzalez is highlighted by an extended upside-down split lift. Revere Beach brings an acrobatic Hoopette (Angela Zaccardi) doing back flips and somersaults; Fort Hill’s Six Rox Riff finds a polka-dotted Amane Takaishi tossing off Italian fouettés in front of six polka-dotted kids on bouncy balls. To the Mother Ginger music, Tip-Tap Top of the Hub has Hill tapping up a storm alongside a battery of painters. We move to the Public Garden, where Officer Michael (Anthony Amatucci) stops traffic for Mrs. Mallard (Mackenzie Burtt) and her brood in a salute to “Make Way for Ducklings.” And a sinuous, Pan-like Branch (Christian Gonzalez), leading the showgirl Boston Public Garden Petal Parade, combines more breathtaking acrobatics with creditable tours à la seconde.

Ruth Whitney’s Sugar Plum Fairy starts the second act with a sexy, shimmying take on Ellington’s version of Sugar Plum’s celesta variation. For the closing Grand Pas de Deux, set against the Tobin Bridge, Whitney is partnered by two Cavaliers plus Drosselmeyer, so it’s actually a rather odd Grand Pas de Quatre, but you hardly notice given the long line of her penchés arabesques and the elegance of her fouettés and the overall expressiveness and polish of her dancing.

The finale brings one last treat: the Christmas Eve homecoming of First Lieutenant Williams (Christopher Herman). It’s a heartwarming conclusion to a magical show.

URBAN NUTCRACKER

Presented by City Ballet of Boston. At Boch Center Shubert Theatre. Remaining performance Dec. 22. $29-$98. 866-348-9738, bochcenter.org/UrbanNutcracker2021

Jeffrey Gantz can be reached at jeffreymgantz@gmail.com.





