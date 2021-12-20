At 81, luxury hotel developer Dick Friedman shows no signs of slowing down, with projects opening in New Orleans and Reykjavik

Eggert Dagbjartsson , an Iceland native who lives in the Boston area, told Friedman there was room in Reykjavik for a luxury hotel — and Friedman should be the one to build it. Friedman said he expected “dogsleds and igloos” but then visited Iceland and realized “it’s a very sophisticated place, actually.” He instantly fell in love with the capital city.

Hotel developer Dick Friedman probably would never have given Iceland a look, if not for the suggestion of an investor in his Charles Hotel .

Five years later, the Carpenter & Co. chief executive is celebrating the result of that conversation: a 253-room Marriott Edition hotel that just opened on the Reykjavik waterfront. It wasn’t always easy, building a hotel on an island, during a pandemic. Friedman estimates that COVID-19 delayed the project by more than a year. Shortages of supplies and workers slowed things down.

But at 81, Friedman shows no signs of slowing down himself. The man who developed the Liberty and Charles hotels in Boston and Cambridge and the Four Seasons tower at One Dalton in the Back Bay is at it yet again. In August, Friedman and Alan Leventhal opened a new Four Seasons hotel in New Orleans’ redeveloped World Trade Center tower overlooking the Mississippi River. And he is lining up permits for a Four Seasons project in Dallas, with backing from Ross Perot Jr. and Perot’s sisters.

“It’s not typical and it’s not planned to have so many going on [at once],” Friedman said.

Meanwhile, condo sales have been brisk at One Dalton, the super-lux Boston tower with the new Four Seasons that opened in 2019. A spokeswoman for Carpenter cites more than $260 million worth of sales since the pandemic hit in March 2020. Friedman and his wife are among the recent arrivals, after they moved from Cambridge to the 49th floor.

The travel industry has been turned upside down by the pandemic. Leisure travel has been rebounding, while business travel lags — a divergence that Friedman said bodes well for prime tourist destinations such as Iceland. Friedman is taking the latest COVID surge in stride, and noted a plane ride he took from Boston to Reykjavik a few weeks ago that was packed.

“Obviously, this is a scare [but] in the business we’re in, you do these things for the long term,” Friedman said. “Iceland, in particular, is on everybody’s bucket list.”

Power struggles ahead?

Is it getting dark out there yet? The executives who run New England’s power plants worry it might get even darker.

The precariousness of the region’s power grid was a pressing topic at the New England Energy Summit, which the New England Power Generators Association hosted last week at the Seaport Hotel.

The recent referendum vote in Maine against an Avangrid project — a power line that would bring hydroelectricity from Canada to Massachusetts — was still fresh on the minds of the 120 attendees. The region is shifting toward more renewable energy, through offshore wind and solar, but natural gas plant owners say they need to stay part of the mix.

Mike Harrington, an energy consultant and state representative from New Hampshire, asked a panel of energy executives what will happen if a bad winter storm comes, blanketing solar panels with snow and shutting down wind turbines.

“What the hell do we do?” Harrington said.

Cheryl LaFleur, the event moderator and a former Federal Energy Regulatory Commission member, responded: “Is that a question or a comment?”

To which Harrington replied: “Maybe it’s a little bit of both.”

Big names, easy edits.

Advertising veteran Joe Berkeley has worked with a number of demanding subjects over the years. But the three former US presidents featured in his latest ad were not among them.

A 60-second spot promoting the National Medal of Honor Museum by Berkeley’s eponymous production firm, Hull-based Joe Berkeley LLC, debuted last month during a Fox Sports airing of a Denver Broncos-Dallas Cowboys game. In that spot, Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, and George W. Bush urged viewers to support an effort to build the museum, in Arlington, Texas. Berkeley expects the ad will also run on the giant screen at the Cowboys’ home, AT&T Stadium; Charlotte Jones, daughter of Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, chairs the museum’s board. In fund-raising mode right now, the board hopes to break ground next year.

Berkeley, a former Hill Holliday executive who went out on his own in 2013, said a number of local colleagues helped with the museum project, including: Tim Foley (art director), Shondra Burke (editor), Mark Hankey (producer), Tom Love (audio mixer), and Phil Choe (colorist).

Because of the pandemic, Berkeley didn’t get to film the three former presidents in person. But the politicians themselves were quite gracious; all three are honorary members of the museum board.

“I am a man who has revised scripts featuring breakfast sandwiches more times than I can count,” Berkeley said. “The former leaders of the free world had fewer copy changes than those who traffic in prestigious sausages. I think they changed one word.”

You know what? Take Friday off.

First, back in 2014, Inkhouse chief executive Beth Monaghan offered unlimited vacation time at her Waltham PR firm. Then, she banned late-night e-mails.

Now, she’s got a few more bennies to hand out, including every other Friday off, starting Jan. 1. She told her 130 employees about the new “Flexible Fridays” last week. Workers will tag-team with each other to ensure client coverage. Other new benefits include: full office closure on the July 4 week (Inkhouse already shuts down the week after Christmas), 20 weeks of paid parental leave (up from 16), and a $2,500 bonus for employees on their five-year anniversary.

It’s Monaghan’s latest effort to focus on that never-ending quest for work-life balance.

“I think every business leader went into COVID thinking that once it’s over, everything would go back to normal,” Monaghan said. “What everyone has discovered is that it has unearthed some problems we’ve had with the workplace since the beginning of time. I feel like it just took something big to wake everyone up.”

No more weeks in business

It wasn’t business as usual for “This Week in Business” on Sunday. After 18-plus years of commentary about the Boston business scene, the weekly NECN show wrapped up for good.

The show launched amid the embers of the dot-com bust, with then-Greater Boston Chamber chief Paul Guzzi holding forth with business journalist Mark Mills. (Then-Governor Mitt Romney was the first guest.) Subsequent hosts over the years included NECN stalwarts Mike Nikitas, Peter Howe, and Brian Burnell, the host who got to bid farewell for TWIB, as it’s known internally, on Sunday. The final segment of the show typically features prominent Boston-area journalists; The Boston Globe’s Shirley Leung and Doug Banks of the Boston Business Journal have been regulars for years. Through it all, producer Mimi Wishner Segel kept everything running smoothly behind the scenes.

The half-hour format allowed for an ongoing stream of high-profile guests. Recent visitors included Catherine D’Amato, chief executive of the Greater Boston Food Bank; Kevin Churchwell, chief executive of Boston Children’s Hospital; and Alexandra Fuchs, chief operating officer at the Boston Symphony Orchestra.

“It has been 18 years; I feel like we’re preparing to send someone to college,” Leung said in the final minutes of the final show. “During that time, the Boston region has become an economic powerhouse, and this show has reflected that growth.”

Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jonchesto.