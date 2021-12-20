Bina Venkataraman to step down as Boston Globe editorial page editor

Bina Venkataraman is stepping down next month as editorial page editor of The Boston Globe after a two-year stint in which she expanded and diversified the opinion section, and oversaw a project on local housing that was named a Pulitzer Prize finalist in editorial writing.
Venkataraman said Monday she would continue as an editor-at-large to work on special projects and advise on the launch of The Emancipator, an opinion journalism joint venture between the Globe and Boston University that will try to reframe the national conversation on race.
“I’ve loved every minute of it — the pace, the groundbreaking events, redefining the role of the editorial page,” Venkataraman said in an interview. “But there is also a part of me that likes to work on deep projects.”
Venkataraman, 42, took the reins of Globe Opinion in November 2019 after nearly nine years as a senior lecturer in science, technology, and society at MIT, as well as serving as director of global policy initiatives at the Broad Institute.
The world soon was turned upside down by the pandemic, two presidential impeachments, the Jan. 6 insurrection, and racial justice protests. Venkataraman also guided the editorial board’s work on the 2020 presidential election and this year’s Boston mayoral contest.
“I’m proud of the way we’ve held political leaders & institutions accountable, pushed forward policy that better serves the public interest, and, on many occasions, achieved practical results that improve the lives of people in our region & beyond,” Venkataraman said in a Twitter post.