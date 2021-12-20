Bina Venkataraman to step down as Boston Globe editorial page editor

Bina Venkataraman is stepping down next month as editorial page editor of The Boston Globe after a two-year stint in which she expanded and diversified the opinion section, and oversaw a project on local housing that was named a Pulitzer Prize finalist in editorial writing.

Venkataraman said Monday she would continue as an editor-at-large to work on special projects and advise on the launch of The Emancipator, an opinion journalism joint venture between the Globe and Boston University that will try to reframe the national conversation on race.

“I’ve loved every minute of it — the pace, the groundbreaking events, redefining the role of the editorial page,” Venkataraman said in an interview. “But there is also a part of me that likes to work on deep projects.”