Omicron and inflation: a one-two punch that will put us all to the test

Last week it became clear that we’re fast approaching a critical — and potentially dangerous — juncture on both fronts.

“Change the course of COVID; change the course of the economy — full stop,” is the July 2020 tweet that’s still pinned to the top of Grant Thornton economist Diane Swonk’s Twitter feed.

From the very first coronavirus shutdown, the economy’s health has hinged on mitigating the pandemic.

The Omicron variant seems poised to send the already high rate of COVID infections into hyperdrive. Meanwhile, a sharp and sustained rise in consumer prices, an economic virus spawned by the pandemic, threatens the financial well-being of consumers and businesses.

The nation will need to respond deftly to both challenges without doing too much harm to the economy. Striking the right balance won’t be easy.

In some ways, it feels like March 2020, with each new revelation about Omicron tightening the pit in our stomachs.

There’s a big difference, for sure, between then and now: About 61 percent of Americans are fully vaccinated, according to the US Centers for Disease Control. Of them, almost 30 percent have also gotten a booster shot. COVID treatment methods have been refined, and a promising pill from Pfizer could be available, in limited supplies, in a matter of weeks.

But early indications are that Omicron spreads two to three times faster than the Delta variant and more easily causes breakthrough cases. Even if the severity of illness it causes ends up no worse than Delta, we’re still facing several grim months where a staggering swath of the country gets infected, the death toll mounts, and already crowded hospitals and exhausted health care workers buckle under the strain.

Few of us want to see a return of the widespread business shutdowns and social distancing restrictions that sparked a recession and put more than 20 million Americans out of work. That leaves the White House, Centers for Disease Control, and state and local public health officials with limited options.

The top priority is obvious: get vaccination and booster rates much higher. Officials must push as fast and as hard as the courts will allow to require everyone to get the full complement of shots (with only limited medical and religious exemptions). The feds should provide employers with financial incentives to vax and boost their workforce. And those who refuse to get jabbed should be restricted in what they can do and where they can go.

Every unvaccinated and under-vaccinated person makes it harder to stop the virus from spreading and mutating into potentially more lethal variants.

Second, officials can’t shy away from short-term mask mandates for public indoor spaces. Ignore the BS spouted by those who claim requiring masks is tyranny. Masks are annoying, not enslaving, and we know they can reduce transmission.

Why is our governor dragging his heels on this?

Third, rapid tests have to be more plentiful and less expensive, if not free. The more we test, the more we can slow the spread of the virus. Yet both the Trump and Biden administrations failed to ensure the country has adequate testing capacity.

As the Delta surge did over the summer, Omicron will likely restrain economic growth. But barring a public health catastrophe that forces another round of full-blown restrictions, the expansion should continue into 2022.

Gross domestic product is expected to grow by 3.9 percent next year, compared with 5.6 percent in 2021, according to the consensus of economists tracked by Bloomberg. They see the jobless rate, which stood at 4.2 percent in November, dropping close to the pre-pandemic level of 3.5 percent.

Many of those forecasts assumed a boost from President Biden’s $2.2 trillion spending plan, which suffered a blow over the weekend when Democratic Senator Joe Manchin said he wouldn’t support it. But all bets are off if the Federal Reserve can’t bring down inflation from the annualized rate of 6.8 percent in November, the highest in four decades.

The central bank under chairman Jerome Powell has kept credit cheap — through low interest rates and a bond-buying program that flooded the economy with cash — on the theory that businesses would be more willing to borrow to fund expansion and hiring.

Powell had been willing to tolerate inflation running above the Fed’s 2 percent target to get more people into jobs. But COVID derailed the effort. Prices for everything from gasoline to cars to housing started soaring due to COVID-related disruptions to the workforce, production, and distribution.

“This is not the inflation we were looking for under our framework at all,” Powell said at a news conference last week.

In a bid to cool off prices, the Fed said it would speed up the end of its bond-buying program and officials indicated they expect to boost interest rates three times next year, which would be the first hikes since December 2018.

There’s always the risk when the Fed takes on inflation that it moves too fast and inadvertently tips the economy into a recession. Against the backdrop of Omicron, its job is all the more complicated.

“Fed striving for a soft landing but the risk is that we end up in a boom/bust cycle instead,” Grant Thornton’s Swonk tweeted over the weekend. “Panic on inflation is possible.”

Omicron and inflation are serious threats to the economy. Are we all ready to take the steps necessary to blunt the worst of the damage?

Larry Edelman can be reached at larry.edelman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeNewsEd.