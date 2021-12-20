10 hilarious and heartwarming classic Christmas episodes to stream this week

Like eggnog and gingerbread cookies, Christmas-themed sitcom episodes are a yuletide tradition. Whether it’s a special, a one-off, or a festive plot device, there are enough classic TV moments to make your holiday watchlist even longer than Santa’s. Break out your ugly sweaters, snuggle up on the couch, and get ready to stream these hilarious and heartwarming holiday episodes this season.

When planning a holiday playlist, Starland Vocal Band’s suggestive “Afternoon Delight” probably shouldn’t be included. Unfortunately, the Bluth family finds out the hard way when Michael and Maeby belt out the tune at the annual office Christmas party. In addition to the karaoke faux pas, the party becomes a sticky situation for G.O.B., who ends up firing the entire staff for laughing at him. The shenanigans, of course, eventually lead back to the banana stand, which ends up in pieces thanks to an under-the-influence Lucille. Available on Netflix

BOB’S BURGERS, “Christmas in the Car”

The hit animated sitcom starring the Bay State’s own Eugene Mirman brought a bit of action to its Christmas episode in season four. Channeling Steven Spielberg’s “Duel,” the Belcher family is run off the road by an angry truck shaped like a candy cane as they try to make their way home with a fresh tree on Christmas Eve. Hiding out in the snowy woods as they evade their festive stalker, they eventually come face-to-face with their puny pursuer, who ends up being harmless and helps them out of their holiday jam. Available on Hulu

FRASIER, “Miracle On Third Or Fourth Street”

The Boston bar patron turned Seattle radio host has played a part of a number of great holiday episodes across both “Cheers” and “Frasier,” but the Christmas episode from season one of the latter may be the most memorable and moving. After a fight with his dad and learning that his son won’t be visiting him in Seattle this year, Dr. Crane decides to spend Christmas alone at the radio station, covering another host’s shift. Eventually, a bedraggled Frasier finds himself among humble diner patrons, who inspire him to get into the Christmas spirit with an unexpected act of generosity. Available on Peacock

FRIENDS, “The One With Phoebe’s Dad”

As every season of the sitcom has a dedicated holiday episode, it’s hard to pick just one to watch. There are so many fan-favorite moments, like learning the meaning of Hanukkah from the Holiday Armadillo and the iconic dance routine by Monica and Ross. However, season two’s Christmas episode had a particularly touching storyline, as Phoebe attempts to track down her dad, who left her family when she was a baby. Joey and Chandler come along for the ride while she wrestles with the heartbreaking decision whether or not to go through with finally knocking on her estranged father’s door. Available on HBOMax

GROUNDED FOR LIFE, “I Saw Daddy Hitting Santa Claus”

As the head of a working-class, Irish-Catholic family struggling to keep three kids in private school, Sean (played by Harvard alum Donal Logue) isn’t too happy when his father promises his son an overly expensive gift from Santa. This anger, coupled with sour memories of his father from Christmas past, eventually boils over at a community celebration, resulting in Sean getting a candy cane beatdown by Santa’s elves. This laugh-filled holiday episode also features uncle Eddie cracking quips about the Boston Tea Party as he surreptitiously acquires a last-minute Christmas tree for the family. Available on Peacock

HEY ARNOLD, “Arnold’s Christmas”

Nickelodeon’s beloved animated comedy gave the world one of the most heartwarming and gut-wrenching Christmas specials in TV history. The episode centers around Mr. Hyunh, one of the many zany residents at Arnold’s boarding house, who agonizes over the memory of giving away his baby daughter Mai as they fled amid the Vietnam War. Arnold makes it his holiday mission to reunite Mr. Hyunh with his long-lost daughter, relentlessly hounding a jaded city official to help find any information they can on Mai. Like all great Christmas stories, this one has a happy ending that will definitely bring a few tears to your eyes. Available on Hulu and Paramount+

SEINFELD, “The Strike”

It’s a Festivus for the rest of us in this classic episode from “Seinfeld’s” final season. George unwillingly relives some childhood trauma after his dad gets inspired by Kramer to dust off the aluminum pole and celebrate his family’s feisty, made-up holiday for sharing personal grievances. Meanwhile, Elaine plays phone tag to score a free sub, Kramer goes on strike against a bagel shop, while Jerry gets involved with a “two-faced” woman he met at a Hanukkah party hosted by his swinging dentist Tim Whatley, played by the hilarious Bryan Cranston. Available on Netflix

SCRUBS, “My Own Personal Jesus”

Things get a little personal in this Christmas episode from season one, as J.D. and Turk argue over faith after a near-dead patient miraculously wakes up. While Turk starts to question his beliefs following a rough Christmas Eve night on call, J.D. incurs the wrath of Dr. Cox after he fails to record the birth of a friend’s baby. The episode also features several of J.D.’s trademarked fantasy daydreams, including a hilarious reimaging of Dr. Cox as the Grinch, as well as a rousing gospel number with Turk leading the hospital staff as a singing preacher. Available on Amazon Prime Video and Hulu

THE FRESH PRINCE OF BEL-AIR, “Christmas Show”

All of the aunties and uncles from Bel-Air and beyond reunite for a fun ski trip in Utah, but things quickly get out of hand for the Banks family. While the grown-ups go out for a night of dancing and laughs at the resort lounge, a robber pulls a Grinch on Will, Carlon, and the rest of the kids, tying them up with lights before stealing their Christmas tree and presents. Despite the loss, the family shares a heartfelt moment in the end as they learn about Janice’s pregnancy and celebrate the true meaning of the holiday season: each other. Available on HBOMax

THE OFFICE, “Dwight Christmas”

From Benihana feasts and Moroccan-themed soirees to messy Secret Santas and classy Christmas parties, “The Office” always goes all out for the holidays. But while there are many great episodes to choose from, the most underrated may be from the show’s ninth and final season. Dwight takes over the festivities and plans a Pennsylvania Dutch–themed Christmas, complete with tasty rabbit stew, mulled wine, and lots of German folklore. Memorably, Dwight dresses up as the Belsnickel, a mischievous Santa-like character, doling out punishments to the impish and gifts to the admirable. Available on Peacock

Matt Juul is a writer based in Boston. Follow him on Twitter @RunTheJuuls.