‘Quin House head of culinary Amber Lancaster was a college soccer star before finding new gourmet goals

The big question: What separates this cuisine from a mainstream restaurant? Can anybody dine here? Do you have to be a member?

Boston’s private clubs used to be a bastion of blueblood privilege. Now the West End’s Amber Lancaster, 33, brings new blood into that world as head of culinary at the Back Bay’s ‘Quin House, a modernized version of the traditional social club, more swanky than stodgy. Here, she oversees four restaurants, three bars, and six lounges, from Mediterranean at Café Q to Japanese at Bondo to high tea in the Reading Room. It’s a long way from Tucson, Ariz., where she went to college on a soccer scholarship. Lancaster dropped out to pursue cooking, studying at Le Cordon Bleu Paris and working at Hôtel de Crillon in France and Soho House in Chicago, before arriving in Boston this summer.

You have to be a member to dine at the ‘Quin, or you have to come with a member. We do allow our members to bring guests who are non-members, which is a nice experience for those who aren’t members, to be able to come into the building and see what I call Harry Potter. It’s kind of like when you walk into Universal Studios or Disney World. You feel like you’re on another planet.

What’s the food like?

We have several restaurants. We have Bondo, which is our Japanese restaurant, and that restaurant is so beautiful on the inside. We have a huge chandelier that’s a tree, and it’s just gorgeous. It took two weeks to install. So it’s something you’ve never seen anywhere inside of a restaurant, actually. Then we have a gastropub, which is traditional to New England. I just moved here, so the pub life is actually something that’s very new to me as well. It’s very unique in that we have a beer stein locker. [Members] come in and they get their own mug out of their locker.

And then we have Café Q, which is our Mediterranean restaurant, and we have three meal periods a day there. We have a Picasso in that dining room. I feel very lucky. I’ve never been a chef fortunate enough to work somewhere that’s also kind of secondary as an art museum.

The Donald Lipski chandelier. John Tlumacki

Tell me about that.

At the ‘Quin, we have a huge art collection. We have Salvador Dalí and a lot of have different artists — Damien Hirst. It reminds me of when I lived in Paris at one point in my life and obviously used to go to museums on my day off as a chef and just appreciate the art, because chefs are artists. When I first came to the ‘Quin, obviously, outside of the design and the décor, the art really also took my breath away. I just was like, ‘Wow, imagine working in an establishment where you have such unique and historical art in the dining room, but then also you get to do it on the plate.’

When you first walk into the ‘Quin, above the fireplace, one of the centerpieces is an original Picasso as well. So, in Café Q, we have one in our dining room, and then we have one above the fireplace. I always joke that every morning, I grab my coffee, and I do a quick drive-by and stand in front of the fireplace and appreciate the Picasso.

Let’s talk a little bit about the role of clubs like the ‘Quin in modern Boston, because Boston has a long history of clubs that maybe have been seen as exclusive, exclusionary, or stuffy. Use whatever adjective you want. Why is the ‘Quin different, and what role does a club like that play in 2021?

The ‘Quin is focused on community. I just moved here for the role and the job. I’m not familiar with the Harvard Club and things like that. But one thing that is really special and unique to the ‘Quin is that we’re not focused on just having a certain type of client and guests and members; we are focused on diversity and community. That’s something that’s really special about our membership. We offer different things, even when it comes to our menus. So we’re very selective about choosing price points for our menus just to make sure that everything is affordable and approachable for members who are in a different salary bracket and members who are young artists.

We make sure that we’re bringing in individuals who are entrepreneurs and really moving the dial in regards to the community here in Boston and doing interesting things. So I feel really special to be a part of something that’s so unique. I think a lot of people hear ‘private membership club,’ and they automatically assume something else.

What are the challenges or the opportunities in creating food in this environment? And how might it differ from creating food in a more mainstream restaurant? What’s the appeal of being a chef there?

I think the allure and the appeal of being a chef in the environment of a private membership club is that it’s constantly changing. It’s very exciting for anyone who is creative. We have to change the menus frequently. We have members who sometimes work there, and they have their business meetings there, they’ll finish their day there, and they’ll go to dinner with their family there. Some people are in the building all day. We have to make sure that we’re changing things constantly, or as often as possible, so that we can keep it exciting for the members. From the chef perspective, for me, I always feel like that’s a little bit of a dream. I feel like it’s going to a toy shop. A lot of chefs, from a financial perspective, you have to have the same menu for a certain amount of time, whether it’s due to just labor and teaching staff or inventory purposes. This is one of the luxuries of working somewhere that is such a creative environment naturally.

The Terrace at the 'Quin House. John Tlumacki

Why did you want to become a chef?

When I was a child, I used to always spend Tuesday nights cooking with my grandma and my grandpa, and my grandpa was a Vietnam War veteran. Tuesday night was bowling night. I used to always cook with my grandma and my grandpa, and then we would go bowling, and we always cooked the same thing. I was a creature of habit for my first 20 years of eating, actually. It’s embarrassing to say it, but I’ll tell you: It was chicken teriyaki. We would do it with Kikkoman, really old-school, the Grandma way. This nostalgic memory was obviously really near and dear to my heart, because I spent so much time with my grandma and my grandpa in a variety of different ways.

Then, when I went to my first semester of college, I sat down with my uncle. He asked me, if I could do one thing every day for the rest of my life, where money was no issue, what would I do? And I said, ‘Well, I would cook.’ He said, ‘Well, you should probably give up your full ride.’ I had a full ride, and I was playing soccer. He said, ‘You should probably give up your full ride and take out giant culinary loans and go to school and be a chef.’ And I just said, ‘Oh yeah, my mom is going to love that.’

And then I did it. It was over Christmas break … I dropped out two weeks later, and it was terrifying. I took out student loans, and I went to culinary school. I remember picking up my knife kit and putting on my neckerchief. I put on the toque and the hat, the whole thing, and ever since then I never looked back. … I always joke that I feel like I’ll die in the kitchen because I’ll never leave the line.

Where do you like to eat in Boston?

I got here in August. I’ve been to the famous oyster spot, Neptune, which was great. It just reminded me of being in the streets of Paris and going into a really packed restaurant, but it’s so worth it. Everybody’s waiting in line. It’s freezing cold. And they’re waiting in line to go inside and eat cold shellfish.

Do you think that diners who belong to a private club are more demanding than those who might just go to a restaurant on a Friday night because they have to pay to be members? Does it feel like you have to hit a higher bar?

No, I don’t think so. I’ve always trained my staff and my team that — you know, everybody, somebody, will come in the kitchen and say, ‘Oh, so-and-so is at the table, this athlete, or this movie star.’ Whatever it is, you know, in any restaurant you work in. I say, ‘OK, everyone’s a VIP, so I want to treat everyone the same.’

I want the guests to not know if it’s me cooking for them or my team cooking for them. That’s what a good leader is able to do — to lead through others. As a guest in a restaurant or a private membership club, you’re paying for a dining experience and so you want it to be good. If you’re disappointed in an independent restaurant or a private membership club, it’s going to be the same reaction either way.

An culinary pet peeves?

I hate when I see microgreens on anything because I feel like it’s like a cop-out. I feel like it’s like a sad cover-up. I don’t know if you ever saw ‘Portlandia,’ but they’re like, ‘Put a bird on it!’ And I feel like, in the kitchen, everybody’s like, ‘Does anybody have any microgreens? Put a microgreen on it!’ No, that’s not the solution.

Favorite late-night snack?

This one is important for me, but it’s so bad. Popcorn is my favorite thing in any way, in any form. But I don’t like the normal popcorn. I want to make it weird, with coconut oil, nutritional yeast, and togarashi. Funky popcorn.

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.