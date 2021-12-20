An awe-inspiring ‘Nutcracker’ offers surprise after surprise

From the awe-inspiring opening scrim, showing the mysterious Herr Drosselmeyer (David DuBois) pounding the wooden nutcracker into shape, to the detailed painted curtains that form the sets; from the delight of two giant dancing pandas (Athina Alimonos and Tara McCally) at the Christmas party scene in the Victorian home of Herr and Frau Silberhaus (Alex Lantz and Kirsten Evans) to an entire magic show performed by DuBois (magic consultant was Marvelous Marvin); from the Big Nazo-like masks of the toy-turned-life-sized-soldier, “The Nutcracker,” and of the Mouse King (designed by Erminio Pinque) — surprise after surprise in this Nutcracker enhance and enrich the actual ballet sequences.

Festival Ballet Providence’s world premiere of a new version of “The Nutcracker” ballet does not just offer inventive and expansive choreography by Yury Yanowsky, set to the familiar Tchaikovsky music. Its designers, in collaboration with Yanowsky, seem to have looked back at the original tale by E.T.A. Hoffmann, at the illustrations and sets by Maurice Sendak, at productions by the New York City Ballet, the Royal Ballet, the Boston Ballet and much, much more.

And that’s just the first act, before the young girl Clara, who is given the magical nutcracker by Herr Drosselmeyer, is taken to the Land of Sweets, with its many creative solos and duets. That first act draws liberally on the company that was built up so solidly by Mihailo “Misha” Djuric, artistic director from 1998 to 2020 and has managed to transition past his retirement, past COVID restrictions, into a fully established dance school and performance troupe.

It was Djuric who first invited Yanowsky to choreograph a short modern piece for Festival’s studio series, and it was Djuric who made the firm connection with Boston Ballet, where Yanowsky (now Festival’s artistic curator) and Kathleen Breen Combes (now Festival’s director) were both principal dancers. Now in their second careers, they are bringing along the next generation, including 16 company members, three apprentices and 14 trainees, who form the core of this Nutcracker corps, along with almost 100 children, the latter divided among the nine performances.

All of that talent makes for a stage-full of dancers at the party scene, with wonderful waltzes by the adults and charming routines of hops and skips by the youngest dancers and a reel-style partner dance by the older ones. Clara is played with shining personality and natural polish by Charlotte Seymour — she even has an accomplished solo in toe shoes and tutu, and she joins in the large ensemble of Sweets dancers in the second act.

The Nutcracker himself is performed by Kobe Atwood Courtney with a thrilling lift to all his steps, but especially his leaps. He even joins in the Trepak trio (including Giana Melucci and Andrew Playford), and he is the one who does four or five of the Ukrainian folk-dance jumps — those crowd-pleasing splits-in-the-air with hands reaching toward toes.

Nina Yashida, as the Sugar Plum Fairy — Mamuka Kikalishvili is her Cavalier — is a petite but enchanting dancer, presenting Yanowsky’s choreography with such naturalness and grace that his gentle way with strict classical lines stands out. Not the tried-and-true “how many pirouettes can she do?” But “how delicate can she be in smaller turns or tricky movements?”

Each of the “Sweets” has his or her mesmerizing moment, be it the twirling ribbon of Kailee Felix’s “Tea” or the flamenco fling of an arm in Katherine Bickford and Audrey Lukacz’s “Hot Chocolate” or the sinuous hands and heads of Brenna DiFrancesco and Alex Lantz as “Coffee.” More surprises pop up as giant “lambs” (Anya Floru and Samantha Short) accompany Madeline Glinski’s “Marzipan”; and young girls literally tumble out of “Mother Ginger’s” skirts, here a back-flip and there a hand-spring.

And perhaps Tchaikovsky’s most enduring passage in “The Nutcracker,” the Waltz of the Flowers, is recreated without the usual side-to-side waltz step but a more sophisticated turn, with the dancers’ arms waving in fugue-like rhythms, conveying the swaying stems of flowers.

Yanowsky and his designers (including Brandon Stirling Baker, Peter Horne, and Judanna Lynn) have entered yet another memorable “Nutcracker” into the New England pantheon of annual Christmas traditions.

