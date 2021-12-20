Beverly man arrested in Melrose bank robbery

Melrose police responded to reports of a robbery at the Bank of America on 690 Main St. around 10:17 a.m., the statement said. A bank teller told police that a man who was later identified as Valenti demanded cash from the teller and motioned toward a possible weapon on his waistband, according to the statement.

Richard Valenti, 32, was arrested and charged with armed robbery with a firearm (subsequent offense) after he allegedly fled a Main Street bank on foot with stolen money, Melrose police said in a statement.

A Beverly man was arrested and charged with armed robbery after he allegedly stole an unspecified amount of cash from a Melrose bank on Monday morning, police said.

Advertisement

The teller said Valenti fled on foot after he was handed a sum of cash but returned just moments after leaving, demanding the teller give him more money, the statement said. The teller obliged and Valenti fled again and headed toward Lebanon Street, police said.

Melrose police searched the area and were told that a suspicious man was seen at Melrose-Wakefield Hospital, where they found Valenti holding a gray hat filled with cash and took him into custody, according to the statement.

“The quick, attentive and professional response of investigating officers helped us locate and secure a potentially dangerous suspect before anyone was harmed,” said Melrose Police Chief Michael Lyle. “I am pleased that we were able to detain and charge this suspect without additional incident.”

The statement did not indicate how much money was stolen from the bank.

Valenti is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Malden District Court.

The robbery remains under investigation by Melrose police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Katie Redefer can be reached at katie.redefer@globe.com.