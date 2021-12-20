Boston man arrested on charge of robbing North End bank in September

Police on Sunday arrested a Boston man who has for months been wanted in connection with a bank robbery on one of the busiest streets in Boston’s North End, officials said.
Rolando Gala, 39, faces a single charge of unarmed robbery for allegedly walking into the Citizen’s Bank branch at 315 Hanover St. on Sept. 17 and pretending to hold a weapon in his pocket, Boston police Spokesman Officer Andre Watson and a statement from the department said.
Police had initially said that a single suspect was believed to be connected to up to three bank robberies within a period of minutes on Hanover Street that day, including a hold up at the Santander Bank branch down the street from the Citizen’s Bank. Gala is not charged in either of the other alleged robberies.
Police said in September that the first crime began around 9:10 a.m. and that the suspect did not display any weapons during the incidents, but gestured as though he had one in his possession. No one was injured.
A photo of the suspect released in September by police showed a man with dark hair, dressed in a blue shirt, jeans, and sneakers, stepping onto a sidewalk with a CVS bag in his left hand.
Gala was arrested Sunday morning around 8:36 a.m. on a warrant out of Boston Municipal Court issued days after the string of robberies. The FBI was involved in the investigation.
Andrew Brinker can be reached at andrew.brinker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @andrewnbrinker.