Boston man arrested on charge of robbing North End bank in September

Police on Sunday arrested a Boston man who has for months been wanted in connection with a bank robbery on one of the busiest streets in Boston’s North End, officials said.

Rolando Gala, 39, faces a single charge of unarmed robbery for allegedly walking into the Citizen’s Bank branch at 315 Hanover St. on Sept. 17 and pretending to hold a weapon in his pocket, Boston police Spokesman Officer Andre Watson and a statement from the department said.

Police had initially said that a single suspect was believed to be connected to up to three bank robberies within a period of minutes on Hanover Street that day, including a hold up at the Santander Bank branch down the street from the Citizen’s Bank. Gala is not charged in either of the other alleged robberies.