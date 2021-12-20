fb-pixel Skip to main content

Boston man arrested on charge of robbing North End bank in September

By Andrew Brinker Globe Correspondent,Updated December 20, 2021, 11 minutes ago

Police on Sunday arrested a Boston man who has for months been wanted in connection with a bank robbery on one of the busiest streets in Boston’s North End, officials said.

Rolando Gala, 39, faces a single charge of unarmed robbery for allegedly walking into the Citizen’s Bank branch at 315 Hanover St. on Sept. 17 and pretending to hold a weapon in his pocket, Boston police Spokesman Officer Andre Watson and a statement from the department said.

Police had initially said that a single suspect was believed to be connected to up to three bank robberies within a period of minutes on Hanover Street that day, including a hold up at the Santander Bank branch down the street from the Citizen’s Bank. Gala is not charged in either of the other alleged robberies.

Advertisement

Police said in September that the first crime began around 9:10 a.m. and that the suspect did not display any weapons during the incidents, but gestured as though he had one in his possession. No one was injured.

A photo of the suspect released in September by police showed a man with dark hair, dressed in a blue shirt, jeans, and sneakers, stepping onto a sidewalk with a CVS bag in his left hand.

Gala was arrested Sunday morning around 8:36 a.m. on a warrant out of Boston Municipal Court issued days after the string of robberies. The FBI was involved in the investigation.

Andrew Brinker can be reached at andrew.brinker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @andrewnbrinker.

Black news hour logo 2

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video