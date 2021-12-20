Former Providence mayor Angel Taveras is now an NFL ‘courterback’

Rhode Island has a high level of transmission: 712.4 total new cases per 100K population in the past 7 days

Fully vaccinated: 790,571 (of about 1.1 million residents)

New cases: 1,142 (on Friday)

Test-positive rate: 6.0 percent

Currently hospitalized: 252

Total deaths: 2,992

Leading off

He went from Head Start to Harvard, and then from City Hall to the NFL.

Former Providence Mayor Angel Taveras has picked up a high profile new client, representing the world’s most profitable sports league in a federal class-action lawsuit filed in Rhode Island in October.

The lawsuit, filed by Rhode Island resident Daniel Louth, claims that the league is “knowingly disclosing personally identifiable information—including a record of every video clip viewed by the user [of its mobile app]—to unrelated third parties.”

The suit claims that the NFL violates the federal Video Privacy Protection Act (VPPA) and the Rhode Island Video, Audio, and Publications Rentals Privacy Act by sharing personally identifiable information without obtaining permission. Louth is represented by Steve Prignano from McIntyre Tate LLP. A spokesman for the NFL declined to comment.

Taveras, a Democrat who served one term as mayor of Providence and ran unsuccessfully for governor, is now a partner at Womble Bond Dickinson in Boston. He filed a motion seeking to dismiss the lawsuit last week, claiming that Louth “must establish that NFL Enterprises acted as a video tape service provider and knowingly disclosed his personally identifiable information to a third party in a manner that falls outside of one of the VPPA’s express statutory exceptions.”

Louth’s attorneys are expected to file a response to the motion by Dec. 27.Separately, Taveras should be held in contempt for being a Cowboys fan in New England – especially after this weekend.

The Globe in Rhode Island

⚓ Rhode Island hospitals are teetering on the brink of disaster, the association representing emergency doctors warned in a startling letter to the governor and state Health Department. Read more.

⚓ School officials at Barrington High School said Sunday that they will be transitioning students for a few days to remote learning after finding a threat written on the wall of the girls’ bathroom. Read more.

⚓ After hosting the Triple-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox for half a century, McCoy Stadium would be razed to make way for a new Pawtucket High School campus, under a proposal approved by a subcommittee this week. Read more.

⚓ Ed Fitzpatrick previews the legislative agenda of Senate President Dominick Ruggerio and Majority Leader Michael McCaffrey. Read more.

⚓ A new Instagram account proves these Providence bathrooms don’t stink. Read more.

⚓ There’s a new speakeasy in downtown Providence, where Local 121 used to be. Read more.

⚓ This week’s Ocean State Innovators Q&A is with Sarah Gwizdowski, founder of Rhode Island Cruisin’ Cocktails. E-mail Alexa Gagosz with suggestions for this weekly interview. Read more.

Also in the Globe

⚓ Amid surging COVID-19 infections, overflowing hospitals, and exhausted healthcare workers, Massachusetts hospital leaders are hanging on a glimmer of hope: some treatments, vaccines, and hard-won knowledge from the earlier outbreaks have meant fewer severely ill COVID patients. Read more.

⚓ Breakthrough cases among employees are expected to become common, so companies are figuring out how to deal with that risk once they reopen. Read more.

⚓ President Joe Biden’s roughly $2 trillion social spending and climate change bill appeared doomed after Senator Joe Manchin said Sunday he could not support it, blindsiding the White House, enraging progressive lawmakers, and seemingly leaving key Democratic priorities to wither on the vine. Read more.

What’s on tap today

⚓ The Senate Judiciary Committee is taking up several judicial nominations at 4 p.m.

⚓ The board for the Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank meets 3 p.m. Here’s the agenda.

⚓ The Rhode Island’s Commerce Corporation’s board meets at 5 p.m. Here’s the agenda.

My previous column

Governor McKee was slow to the punch, but his hybrid mask and vaccine policy to address COVID-19 is a reasonable approach.

If you missed the column, you can read it here. And all of my columns are on our Rhode Island Commentary page.

Rhode Island Report podcast

Ed Fitzpatrick returns to Greenville to relive a schoolyard tradition: chestnut fights. Listen to all of our podcasts here.

