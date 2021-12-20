House GOP challenges McKee’s legal authority for mask, vaccine mandates

In a statement, Republicans said McKee’s legal authority has lapsed because the General Assembly in June limited the governor’s emergency powers to 180 days. They accused McKee of “cynically” bypassing the 180-day limit by declaring a new state of emergency over COVID-19 variants.

“These latest mandates are harmful to individual privacy and our struggling businesses,” the House GOP said. “While some may differ about whether these mandates are good policy, it is indisputable that such mandates must be made under clear legal authority.”

PROVIDENCE — House Republicans on Monday challenged Governor Daniel J. McKee’s legal authority to impose mask and vaccine mandates in response to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Advertisement

“A COVID-19 variant, by its nature, is not a ‘new’ emergency,” Republicans said. “It remains the same pandemic we’ve dealt with for nearly two years.”

The GOP caucus said it will submit legislation to nullify McKee’s mandates “unless and until the governor seeks and obtains the General Assembly’s lawful approval for his continued use of emergency powers.”

McKee, a Cumberland Democrat, announced last week that Rhode Island will have a universal mask mandate for venues of assembly and businesses with a capacity of 250 people or more. Those businesses with a capacity of 250 or less — including restaurants, retail stores, and places of worship — will be able to have patrons show a proof of vaccination to opt out of wearing a mask.

In corporate office buildings and manufacturers, which typically already have their own vaccine and mask rules, workers will need to show proof they are fully vaccinated or else they will have to wear a mask, McKee said. The changes took effect on Monday.

McKee’s office had no immediate response to House Republicans.

But House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi, a Warwick Democrat, issued a statement, saying he believes the governor’s emergency order is valid.

Advertisement

“If the Republican House members feel otherwise, they are free to challenge it through the court system should they desire,” Shekarchi said. “Any legislation they submit will be considered on its merits through the usual legislative process.”

Senate President Dominick J. Ruggerio, a North Providence Democrat, said the Senate would consider any legislation but he doubts such a bill would pass.

“Look, anyone can challenge anything,” Ruggerio said. “But I don’t think that’s the route to go. Every single doctor that you talk to, they all seem to feel that this is not going away, the coronavirus. It’s going to get worse probably after Christmas and after New Year’s, when people are getting together more frequently. So I don’t think that’s the appropriate move right now.”

The dispute came as the state Department of Health reported a high level of COVID-19 transmission, with 726.7 total new cases per 100,000 people over the past seven days. DOH reported that 230 people were hospitalized with the virus, and four more had died the prior day, bringing Rhode Island’s death toll to 2,998.

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.