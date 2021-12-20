Lawrence firefighters rescue man from frigid Merrimack River

Firefighters in Lawrence rescued a man from the frigid waters of the Merrimack River as the air temperature hovered around 30 degrees on Monday afternoon, officials said.

The department responded to a report of a man in the water about 3:50 p.m., Lawrence Fire Chief Brian Moriarty said.

Rescue boats moved up and down the river while other firefighters checked along the banks until the man, who is believed to be in his early 20s, was found near the water treatment facility at 410 Water St., Moriarty said.