Lawrence firefighters rescue man from frigid Merrimack River

Firefighters in Lawrence rescued a man from the frigid waters of the Merrimack River as the air temperature hovered around 30 degrees on Monday afternoon, officials said.
The department responded to a report of a man in the water about 3:50 p.m., Lawrence Fire Chief Brian Moriarty said.
Rescue boats moved up and down the river while other firefighters checked along the banks until the man, who is believed to be in his early 20s, was found near the water treatment facility at 410 Water St., Moriarty said.
Rescuers pulled the man onto a boat and brought him to a nearby boat launch where he was met by paramedics and taken to a local hospital, Moriarty said.
“He was alive and talking but very cold,” Moriarty said. “They did an awesome job.”
Moriarty said he did not know how the man ended up in the river.
The Lowell Fire Department assisted by covering calls in Lawrence as firefighters worked on the rescue, Moriarty said.
