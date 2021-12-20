fb-pixel Skip to main content

Man shot in the foot in Hyde Park

By Andrew Brinker Globe Correspondent,Updated December 20, 2021, 13 minutes ago

A man was shot in the foot in a residential neighborhood in Hyde Park Monday morning, and police are investigating the incident.

The man was found at 15 Chesterfield St. in Hyde Park with a gunshot wound to the foot after police responded to a report of a shooting around 8:21 a.m., according to officer Andre Watson, a spokesman for Boston police.

The man, who has not been identified, was taken to the hospital via ambulance with injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening, Watson said.

Police were still on the scene investigating Monday morning.

No other information was immediately available.

Andrew Brinker can be reached at andrew.brinker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @andrewnbrinker.

