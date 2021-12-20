Man with ties to Russian President Putin’s office charged with scamming investors in hacking and insider trading plot, prosecutors say

“In simple terms, they hacked into US networks, stole inside information, and cheated honest artists investors out of millions of dollars,’’ Mendell said.

Vladislav D. Kylushin remained in Russia for years while participating in the scam, but Acting US Attorney Nathaniel R. Mendell said at a press conference in Boston Monday that he recently visited Switzerland, and while in that country, he was taken into custody and eventually was extradited to Boston to face federal charges here.

A Russian national with alleged ties to Russian President Putin was charged by federal prosecutors Monday with making millions of dollars by using insider information collected by hacking into databases with confidential information on publicly traded companies.

Advertisement

Klyushin is one of a total of five defendants, all Russian nationals, who allegedly participated in the hacking and insider trading ring, federal prosecutors said. One of the four at large suspects is Ivan S. Ermakov, whom Mendell said is already under federal indictment for Russian efforts to influence the 2016 US Presidential election and hacking of international sports organizations who sanctioned Russian sports teams for illegal drug use.

Mendell said a Boston-based federal grand jury has been investigating the scam for the past two years, and that Klyushin’s decision to go to Switzerland created a rare opportunity to bring a Russian-based participant in a hack and trade scheme into the US justice system.

“We only managed to have him arrested because he left Russia and traveled to Switzerland of all places,’' Mendell said. “If you are looking for good news this week, you can find some here. US prosecutors and intrepid federal agents made it possible to find Klyushin, extradite him and bring him here to face charges. That’s a good day.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.