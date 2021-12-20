Mass. Senate president suffered ‘mild stroke’ last month, will seek reelection

“I love my job. It’s the best job I’ve ever had,” Spilka said in an interview with NBC 10 Boston, where she first disclosed her condition.

Spilka, an Ashland Democrat, said in a television interview Monday that she’s now “feeling great” and, in a separate statement, that she intends to seek reelection to her seat in 2022 and to the Senate president’s post in the next two-year session. Spilka said her doctors expect her to make a full recovery within a matter of weeks.

Karen E. Spilka, the Massachusetts Senate leader who abruptly receded from the State House in mid-November, suffered a mild stroke at the time, she confirmed in a statement Monday.

Spilka appeared at the State House earlier in the day, gaveling in a session during which senators approved a bill to avert a looming statewide egg shortage come Jan. 1. It was the first time she had appeared on the Senate floor since mid-November.

She said in her statement Monday that she chose to disclose what happened in a televised interview because she “wanted people to see firsthand that I’m doing well.” A spokesman said she was unavailable for an interview Monday night.

Spilka’s office said last month that she fell ill while preparing to travel to Washington, D.C., to attend a ceremony in which President Biden signed a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill.

She ultimately did not travel, nor did she appear in-person at the Senate’s final formal session of the year on Nov. 17, when the chamber passed sweeping mental health legislation that had been a personal priority for her. (Spilka voted for the bill remotely.)

Her office disclosed little publicly at the time about her condition beyond that she had tested negative for COVID-19.

Spilka told NBC 10′s Alison King in Monday’s interview that she woke up with a “really bad headache” and became nauseated before her planned visit to Washington. She later went to the hospital and underwent an MRI, according to the report.

“I had what my doctors diagnosed as a mild stroke,” Spilka said, saying she’s now “fine” and “feeling great.”

“My doctor said to rest. That was his prescription to me,” she said.

Spilka said in a statement that she began working remotely the next day and has been working “throughout my recovery.” She also said she hoped that by describing what happened to her, she could raise awareness about those who have “survived and thrived after experiencing stroke.”

The State House has remained closed to the public since March 2020. And while Spilka had been a regular presence on the Senate floor and in meetings with State House leaders during the pandemic, it’s not unusual for officials to make few public appearances when the Legislature is not holding regular formal sessions during the holiday season.

Spilka on Monday identified mental health care, child care, and climate change as Senate priorities next year, saying she’s “energized by the work ahead.”

“As we move into a new year, I look forward to running for reelection in 2022 and having the opportunity once again to lead the Senate as Senate President,” she said.

First elected as Senate president in 2018, Spilka is one of the most powerful elected officials in the State House, alongside Governor Charlie Baker and House Speaker Ronald Mariano.

A onetime social worker and mediator turned legislator, she first won a seat in the Senate in 2004 and ran unsuccessfully for Congress in 2013. She led the chamber’s powerful budget-writing committee before her fellow senators tapped her to be president following a tumultuous eight-month span.

Former Senate president Stanley C. Rosenberg had stepped down from his post months earlier after four men accused his husband, Bryon Hefner, of sexually assaulting and harassing them. Hefner later pleaded guilty to charges including indecent assault and battery.

Spilka rose to power, promising to steady the institution while pursuing “bold, creative” solutions to the state’s problems, including traffic congestion and inequities in mental health care. The state and the world later plunged into the COVID-19 pandemic midway through her first full two-year term as president, upending countless legislative plans in the process.

Senators reelected her to the leadership post in January to start the current two-year term.

Mariano, who was elected speaker last December, had his own health episode this year. The Quincy Democrat was hospitalized and fitted with a pacemaker after “experiencing some medical discomfort” during a trip to Florida in the spring.

Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattpstout.