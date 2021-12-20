Mayor Wu announces new vaccine requirements for some indoor businesses, city workers

Beginning Jan. 15, patrons of affected businesses, including indoor dining, fitness, and entertainment establishments, will be required to show proof of vaccination upon entering the premises. Additionally, the city is requiring vaccination of all city employees, and eliminating an option for city workers to be regularly tested instead of being vaccinated. Under the new mandate, city workers will have until Jan. 15 for a first vaccine dose and until Feb.15 for the second dose, unless they are granted an accommodation for medical or religious reasons.

In an attempt to curb the spread of COVID-19 , Boston Mayor Michelle Wu on Monday announced new vaccine requirements for some indoor spaces in the city, as well as a new vaccine mandate for the city’s 18,000-strong workforce.

“Vaccines are the most powerful tool we have to fight this pandemic,” said Wu in a statement. “Vaccination saves lives, and closing vaccination gaps is the best way to support and protect our communities.”

She praised frontline workers in a Monday morning briefing on the new policy at City Hall.

“Our essential workers have been on the front lines of fighting this pandemic for more than 650 days,” Wu said. “And it’s time for Boston to follow the science and public health data to ease their burden and to take the big steps that we can to help close vaccination gaps.”

Regarding the city worker vaccination requirement, Wu said more than 90 percent of municipal employees are already inoculated against the virus.

“This is a response that is rooted in science and public health,” Wu said. She said the three types of businesses covered by the proof of vaccination requirement are indoor dining establishments including bars and restaurants, live entertainment venues such as theaters and sporting stadiums, and indoor fitness venues such as gyms.

Boston is experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases, an uptick that is expected to continue in January with the rampaging Omicron variant. According to city authorities, new positive cases have increased 89 percent compared to two weeks ago. Boston is now averaging just under 370 new cases a day.

Coronavirus emergency room visits have increased over the past week, officials said, with the city averaging 229 COVID hospitalizations every day, a two-thirds increase from two weeks ago.

For those who are hospitalized with the virus in the city, an estimated two-thirds are not vaccinated.

As of Dec. 14, 79 percent of Boston residents have received one vaccine dose, while 68 percent were fully vaccinated. Of those who were fully vaccinated, 31 percent had received booster shots. For children between the ages of 5 and 11 in the city, only 30 percent had received their first dose.

Travis Andersen of the Globe Staff contributed to this report.









Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.