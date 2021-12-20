R.I. unveils COVID-19 vaccine passport app

The app, called 401 Health, includes a QR code that can be scanned to confirm an individual is fully vaccinated against the virus. The app was formerly called the Crush COVID RI app, which helped Rhode Islanders with contact tracing in case they tested positive for COVID-19.

PROVIDENCE — Rhode Island unveiled its proof-of-vaccination passport program in the form of an app on Monday.

The app is available for free on the Apple App store and on Google Play. The app is available in English, Spanish, and Portuguese.

The framework and standards for the vaccine card technology were developed by VCI, which is a coalition of more than 800 public and private organizations that include The Mayo Clinic, Boston Children’s Hospital, MITRE, Microsoft, and The Commons Project Foundation.

The VCI coalition “prioritizes privacy and security of patient information, making medical records portable and reducing healthcare fraud,” according to staff members in the governor’s office.

“We want to make it as easy and convenient as possible for you to securely access your vaccination information,” said state health director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott. “This new app is a great way to verify for others that you have received the critical protection that comes with a COVID-19 vaccine primary series and booster dose.”

The governor’s office first announced earlier this month that such an app would exist in Rhode Island.

The app’s SMART Health Card technology can be used by businesses and organizations to verify vaccination records. Businesses can visit the Apple App Store or Google Play to learn how to download a free compatible QR reader. The free Verifier app will scan and view the authenticity of SMART Health Cards.

The state previously said downloading and using the app would not be a requirement. Tom McCarthy, director of the state’s COVID-19 response, previously said the CDC vaccine card currently in use is “flimsy and not very convenient.”

“This will just be an option. It is not tied to any requirement,” said Joseph Wendelken, a spokesman for the state health department.

The news comes as more than 98 percent of Rhode Island adults 18 and older have received at least one shot of the vaccine.

Rhode Island is the seventh state to use the technology. But a number of countries and pharmacies such as CVS Health, Walgreens, Rite Aid, and Walmart are already using SMART Health technology for record standardization.

The governor’s office said Connecticut and Massachusetts will be onboarded “in the coming weeks and months.”

“Rhode Island has administered close to two million doses of COVID vaccine and almost 300,000 booster doses, and our neighbors deserve a convenient, safe, and efficient way to access and store their vaccination record,” said Governor Dan McKee in a statement. “I have downloaded my vaccination card to my phone and it was very simple. If you haven’t gotten vaccinated yet, it’s not too late. If you haven’t yet, get boosted.”

