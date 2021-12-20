Santa Claus (fully vaccinated) is coming to town

There are scarves and hats. Gloves and mittens. Moms and dads, cradling paper cups of hot coffee.

And yet there are long lines of giddy kids in candy-striped pants. Toddlers in holiday shirts adorned with tiny Christmas trees. Pre-teens wearing thick Irish sweaters.

LEXINGTON — It’s drizzly and damp outside. A bah-humbug kind of morning if there ever was one.

And then here at the Wagon Wheel Nursery and Farm Stand — amid the eggplant and the tomatoes, the papayas and the mangos — there arises such a clatter.

Santa, a.k.a. Dan Greenleaf, puts on his hat outside his sleigh (van). John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

The children stir. They smile.

Some snuggle shyly in their mothers’ arms. Eyes actually twinkle.

And then a jolly white-bearded man in shiny black boots and a red-velvet suit with three brass buttons arrives, seemingly out of the cold thin air.

And, just like that, the mystery of Christmas transforms the farm stand into something more akin to a magical toy workshop.

“Hi, Santa!” the little boys and girls cry, nearly in unison.

“Merry Christmas!” the jolly ol’ elf himself replies in that unmistakable deep voice forged a long time ago in the hard frost of the North Pole.

It’s a cue that means it’s showtime for Dan Greenleaf.

For now, let’s just call him Santa. Because this time of year that’s exactly who he is.

“You’re not an actor with a script,” Greenleaf tells me just before he greets his worshipful little followers. “You’re not. Instead of impersonating Santa, you need to personify Santa.

“In a way, you are Santa because to these children you really are Santa. And my goal is always that I want those kids to walk away from me and go to their parents and say, ‘He’s the real Santa! That’s really Santa!’ ”

Let me tell you something: I believe.

And if you were with me the other morning here, you would, too.

“We didn’t know what to expect coming in here, but as soon as we saw him round the corner, we knew this was a magical time,” said Kim Lung of Waltham, holding her 7-month-old baby, Lilia, and standing with her husband, Chris.

“It was the first time she saw him. And it brought out the childhood joy in both of us.”

Isaac Dominguez, 5 (left) from Burlington, and his sister, Aliah, 3, chatted with Santa. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

There’s a lot of that going on this time of year when men like Greenleaf don red suits and coax smiles from even the grumpiest of grinches during this frightful season when a global pandemic can sometimes change the behavior of the guy in the suit and the kids on his lap.

For the record: Greenleaf is fully vaccinated. Booster, too. Sitting on Santa’s lap is optional this year. There’s a chair next to him for visitors who prefer that. “We give the parents the option,” he said.

Rick Banks is a member of the New England Santa Society of which his wife, Anne, is the president. And something else: “She’s my Mrs. Claus,” Banks told me.

There are rules of the road for the jolly guys for whom these days represent prime time.

“Rule number one: You’re always in character,” Banks said.

Also: No drinking. No foul language. Oh, and — it goes without saying — you have to be nice.

When you ask the kids, “What do you want for Christmas?” be prepared, Banks said, for answers like this one from a kid who once sat on his lap: “Well, we really need a light in the bathroom.”

“The whole premise of being Santa is to get kids when they’re young and to present the feeling of good will and being nice to other people,” Banks said. “The whole purpose of it is if you can take a child and affect them in a way that causes them to be nice, well, when they grow up, they’ll be thoughtful and kind adults.”

Dan Greenleaf knows that lesson well.

He studied political science and theater at the University of New Hampshire. He was in public relations for 25 years and then moved on to other things. He ran a golf course for five years.

All in all, it was a circuitous route to the North Pole.

He remembers his father playing Santa at his church where he was chided for being too thin — for having to use a pillow to enhance his girth.

“This is not a pillow, unfortunately,” Greenleaf told me, patting his belly. “I’m about 260. I get people who tell me I’m not fat enough. Seriously, I have people who say, ‘You’re not fat enough.’ And I say, ‘What? You want me to have a coronary?’ ”

Santa held cats Doyle (left) and Dublin owned by Rebecca Sherlock from Waltham. John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

No one would dare wish for something like that now as Greenleaf fades away and Santa is back in character, something he’ll do approximately 70 times this year, commanding as much as $275 on weekends.

It’s work that warms your heart. Sometimes it can be work that about breaks it, said Greenleaf who is Santa to children at cancer clinics.

“There was one day and this girl was probably 12 or 13,” he recalled. “And she was dying. She was within, if not hours, days from dying. And they wanted a picture with Santa. And she just kind of had her eyes open and wasn’t really responsive.

“But because Santa is such an iconic figure, the kind of thing you appreciate is the role you play in people’s lives, and it’s why I’m so passionate and serious about it with other Santas.

“You have a responsibility. You’re representing a legend. You’re representing every other Santa out there. And when you do some bone-headed thing to bring embarrassment on it, or are just not serious about what you’re doing, it hurts the whole image and the idea of Santa.”

To fully understand the weight of that responsibility you need only to look into the innocent faces of the children standing before you.

They smile the smile of sweet unalloyed innocence. This is no act for them. This is Santa Claus. He is real. And he is right here at this farm stand in Lexington.

I have three Santa Claus wooden nickels — gifts from the jolly ol’ elf himself — to prove it.

On one side, there is the image of Santa with the words, “I know him!’ On the other it says: “Nice List Nickel.”

He was giving them out everywhere until recently when he got very busy.

“I didn’t have time to do it,” he explained. “But I carry them with me all the time. And if a child sees me somewhere I’m out in public and not even dressed as Santa and they’re giving me the look” they get a wooden nickel.

“My license plate says IMSANTA. I’ll be driving down [Interstate] 93 and I’m going along at 80 and a car comes along passing me and you kind of look over. And they’re taking pictures. Even the driver sometimes is taking pictures.

“So, yeah, you get it all the time. When you have a real beard, you’re going to be recognized as Santa all the time. It’s made me a better person because I have to always remember that I’m Santa.”

“If somebody cuts me off in traffic, I can’t shake my fist. Or blow the horn.”

Ho, ho, ho. Not that. Never.

Just a smile, and a wave — with all five fingers.

And this familiar greeting: Merry Christmas!





Thomas Farragher is a Globe columnist. He can reached at thomas.farragher@globe.com.