‘Stay vigilant.’ Stoughton police warn residents after man attempts to lure representative from her car

“Should you find yourself in a similar situation in Stoughton or any other community we recommend you follow the lead of the caller on this incident,” the statement said. “She did not feel safe, she called the police, gave a great description and kept a safe distance.”

Similar incidents have been reported in nearby towns in recent weeks, Stoughton police said in a statement, each involving a man in his 50s or 60s driving a white Jeep Patriot.

Police in Stoughton on Monday warned residents to be on alert at local shopping centers, after State Representative Alyson Sullivan said via Facebook Sunday night that a man had attempted to coax her from her car by claiming she had an oil leak.

Sullivan, a Republican who represents Abington, East Bridgewater, and Whitman, wrote that she was sitting in her car in the parking lot of a Target in Stoughton around 4:45 p.m. when the man approached her and tried to get her attention by telling her the vehicle was leaking oil.

She had not been in the parking lot long enough for a noticeable amount of oil to have pooled beneath her car, police said in the statement, and opted to call the police.

“I checked my car when it was safe to do so and I did not have an oil leak,” Sullivan wrote.

Her run-in was the second time in two weeks police in Stoughton have received a report of a man attempting to lure women from their cars.

“Please be aware of your surroundings especially when out alone shopping,” Sullivan wrote on Facebook. “Remember to never get out of your car. If concerned call the police for assistance. Stay vigilant.”

Her post about the incident has been widely shared on Facebook, and several women have commented saying they had similar encounters with a man matching the police description in surrounding towns.

While they investigate the incident, Stoughton police said they’ll step up patrols at local shopping centers.





Andrew Brinker can be reached at andrew.brinker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @andrewnbrinker.