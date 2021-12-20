Transit Police seek suspects in robbery, attack in Downtown Crossing

MBTA Transit Police are asking for the public’s help to identify two male suspects who allegedly robbed an unhoused person who was sleeping and attacked another person in the Downtown Crossing concourse between the Green and Orange lines late Sunday night, officials said.

The suspects allegedly robbed the unhoused person at about 11:30 p.m., Transit Police said in a statement Monday.

A concerned observer then asked the pair to stop what they were doing, and they allegedly punched and kicked him in the head and body, Transit Police said.