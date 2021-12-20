Transit Police seek suspects in robbery, attack in Downtown Crossing

MBTA Transit Police are asking for the public’s help to identify two male suspects who allegedly robbed an unhoused person who was sleeping and attacked another person in the Downtown Crossing concourse between the Green and Orange lines late Sunday night, officials said.
The suspects allegedly robbed the unhoused person at about 11:30 p.m., Transit Police said in a statement Monday.
A concerned observer then asked the pair to stop what they were doing, and they allegedly punched and kicked him in the head and body, Transit Police said.
The good Samaritan was taken to a hospital for emergency treatment, according to the statement.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Transit Police Criminal Investigations Unit at 617-222-1050 or send an anonymous text to 873873, according to the statement.
Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.