The winter solstice is Tuesday. Here’s what that means.

When the sun breaks the horizon on Tuesday morning at 7:10 a.m. and goes down at 4:14 p.m., the length of time between the two will be 9 hours 4 minutes and 35 seconds, the least amount of official daylight of the year after the longest night tonight. The night will be one second shorter Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

The sun rose into clear skies on the final day of astronomical autumn as the Cold Moon set in the west.

If you stood on a hill this morning, you would find the sun coming up over your left shoulder as the moon went down to your right. The crystal clear skies and light winds gave the morning a serene feel as we quickly approached the solstice Tuesday.

I write about this every year, but the winter solstice only marks the shortest gap between sunrise and sunset and the longest gap between sunset and sunrise. It is neither the earliest sunset of the year — which occurred back on Dec. 8 — nor the latest solar sunrise of winter, which won’t occur until Jan. 3.

The winter solstice marks the date the Northern Hemisphere receives the least amount of daylight. NOAA

Although the amount of daylight is at a minimum right now, I find there’s a quiet peacefulness in it. The height of the sun never really eclipsing the taller trees — even at noon — keeps long shadows reaching across the landscape the entire day. Squirrels and birds still scurry about looking for food and nighttime creatures like owls can sometimes be heard hooting in the dark.

Daylight will increase slowly starting Wednesday. TimeandDate.com

The winter solstice officially arrives Tuesday morning at 10:58. This marks the point at which the Northern Hemisphere is tilted furthest away from the sun. Forever darkness in the far northern latitudes allows temperatures to continue to tumble, building massive blobs of cold air that will be formidable in the coming weeks. Every winter is different, and it remains to be seen how much Arctic chill we end up experiencing.

The coldest air in the Northern Hemisphere remains locked across northern Canada, Russia, and the arctic region. Climate Change - Institute University of Maine

Our winter so far has been pretty uneventful and it still looks relatively tranquil for the next couple of weeks. There might be some spotty icing Tuesday night into early Wednesday over the far interior, and perhaps a few rain or snow showers heading into Christmas Eve. Christmas Day itself also may feature some wet weather, but Santa’s sleigh is not going to benefit from much snow around these parts.

We are 10 days away from the first third of meteorological winter being over, and my weather crystal ball is kind of fuzzy beyond a couple of weeks. It’s like a well-wrapped Christmas present: I can shake it and try to guess what’s inside, but until I open it I’m not really sure what’s in it but I can’t wait to find out.