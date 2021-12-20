Woman fatally struck by vehicle in Dedham

Authorities are investigating after a woman was fatally hit by a vehicle in Dedham on Monday evening, police said.

The woman’s identity was not released pending notification of her family, Dedham police said in a statement.

Dispatch received calls at about 5:30 p.m. reporting a pedestrian struck in the area of 204 Bridge St., police said. The woman was found “seriously injured” in the road and was later pronounced dead. The driver remained on scene, police said.