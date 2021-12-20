Woman fatally struck by vehicle in Dedham

Authorities are investigating after a woman was fatally hit by a vehicle in Dedham on Monday evening, police said.
The woman’s identity was not released pending notification of her family, Dedham police said in a statement.
Dispatch received calls at about 5:30 p.m. reporting a pedestrian struck in the area of 204 Bridge St., police said. The woman was found “seriously injured” in the road and was later pronounced dead. The driver remained on scene, police said.
Dedham police, firefighters, and Transformative Healthcare ambulance personnel responded to the scene, according to the statement. State Police also responded to assist with the investigation.
The incident remains under investigation by the Norfolk district attorney’s office and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, police said.
No further information was immediately available.
