Woman found dead inside camper that caught on fire in Manchester, N.H.

By Emily Sweeney Globe Staff,Updated December 20, 2021, 48 minutes ago

A woman was found dead inside a camper that caught on fire in Manchester N.H. Sunday night, officials said.

The Manchester Fire Department dispatched firefighters to 45 High St. at approximately 10:25 p.m. for a report that the camper was on fire, officials said in a statement. Crews arrived at the scene discovered that the camper was fully involved in flames and several propane tanks were feeding the fire. After the flames were put out personnel found the deceased woman inside the camper, the statement said.

As of Monday afternoon the victim’s identity had not been released. The incident is being investigated by the Manchester Fire Department, Manchester police, and the New Hampshire state fire marshal’s office.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.

