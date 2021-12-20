In a year when many died, Globe Santa can ease the pain at holiday time

If you’ve lost a loved one in the past year, the holiday season can feel like a bittersweet reminder of better days.

And as the state’s death toll from the pandemic approaches 20,000, some of those who are grieving have asked Globe Santa for help.

“Unfortunately my family was affected [by COVID-19] and lost someone we considered to be the glue that held us together,” reads one letter. “That person was my mom and the grandmother of my children.”

The home that she and her two sons, ages 4 and 2, shared with their “Nana” has had an empty bedroom since February. Her mother lived with them and was a major source of support, both emotionally and logistically.

She took care of the children while their mother was at work, eliminating the financial burden of child care and creating a special bond with the boys.

Since she died, the children’s mother has suffered debilitating bouts of depression and anxiety.

“My day to day has been filled with stress, leading to serious health conditions,” she wrote.

She’s had persistent insomnia, struggles to concentrate, and is plagued by feelings of hopelessness and despair. Consequently, she’s had to take an unpaid leave from her job. Her grief has swelled into a full-fledged assault on her wellbeing.

So she asked Globe Santa to give her a hand for the holidays.

“This year will be the hardest year without my mom and any help … will mean the world to not only me but my two sons,” she wrote.

A mother of 12-year-old twins also wrote to Globe Santa about her family’s loss.

“My husband passed away in February and we are devastated,” her letter reads. “I am struggling to pick up the pieces.”

Her husband was the fifth family member to pass away in the last two years, and she doesn’t want the holidays to mean more heartache for her daughters.

“Anything that you could do for my girls to help make a sad day better would be greatly appreciated,” she wrote.

In yet another request involving the death of a parent, a grandmother from Boston’s South Shore asked Globe Santa to provide gifts for her 3-year-old grandson.

The boy’s mother died unexpectedly in February and the death has been labeled “suspicious” according to the letter.

Her daughter didn’t have life insurance, so she’s been saving money for ten months to pay for a proper burial and memorial service.

And with Social Security as her only income, giving her grandson a happy holiday seemed out of reach.

Then she asked Globe Santa for assistance.

“I would like to take this time to thank you in advance…[for] any help to make my grandson’s Christmas just a little more special,” she wrote.

These families will join more than 17,000 others in benefitting from Globe Santa.

For 66 years Globe Santa, a program of the Boston Globe Foundation, has provided gifts to children in need.

In total, the campaign has helped more than 3 million children across Greater Boston celebrate a more joyous holiday.

You can help put a smile on a child’s face by giving to Globe Santa by phone, mail, or online at www.globesanta.org.

Christopher Tangney can be reached at ctangney22@hotmail.com.





















