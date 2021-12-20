fb-pixel Skip to main content

Here’s where Boston residents can get free at-home COVID-19 tests

By Maria Elena Little Endara Globe Correspondent,Updated December 20, 2021, 34 minutes ago
A COVID-19 rapid test showing a negative result sits on the desk of Senior Director of Sales Engineering at Rapid7, David Bosquet, at his office building.
A COVID-19 rapid test showing a negative result sits on the desk of Senior Director of Sales Engineering at Rapid7, David Bosquet, at his office building.Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

The Boston Public Health Commission is handing out free at-home rapid tests for Boston residents in an attempt to expand available testing amid a winter COVID surge.

According to BPHC, residents can grab one kit of two tests for each member of their household per visit at designated Boston Public Library Branches and designated Boston Centers for Youth and Families locations. Test kits are available until supply runs out.

Sites are located in Back Bay, Brighton, Dorchester, East Boston, Hyde Park, Mattapan, Mission Hill, South Boston, Roslindale, and Roxbury. Tests can be picked up during operating hours which can be found online here and here.

BPHC’s free rapid tests are the newest step in the city’s initiative to curb the ongoing COVID surge. Last week, the state announced that it would deliver 2.1 million free at-home COVID-19 test kits to cities and towns with the highest percentage of families living below the poverty level.

Here’s the list of sites, which can also found on the BPHC’s website.

Back Bay

  • Boston Public Library Central, 700 Boylston Street

Brighton

  • BPL Brighton Branch, 40 Academy Hill

Dorchester

  • BPL Codman Branch, 690 Washington Street
  • BPL Grove Hall Branch, 41 Geneva Ave.

East Boston

  • BPL East Boston Branch, 365 S. Bremen Street
  • BCYF Paris Street, 112 Paris Street

Hyde Park

  • BCYF Hyde Park, 1179 River Street

Mattapan

  • BPL Mattapan Branch, 1350 Blue Hill Ave.
  • BCYF Mildred Avenue, 5 Mildred Ave.

Mission Hill

  • BCYF Tobin, 1481 Tremont Street

South Boston

  • BPL South Boston Branch, 646 E Broadway

Roslindale

  • BPL Roslindale Branch, 4246 Washington Street

Roxbury

  • BPL Roxbury Branch, 149 Dudley Street
  • BCYF Shelburne Branch, 2730 Washington Street

Maria Elena Little Endara can be reached at mariaelena.littleendara@globe.com.

