Here’s where Boston residents can get free at-home COVID-19 tests

The Boston Public Health Commission is handing out free at-home rapid tests for Boston residents in an attempt to expand available testing amid a winter COVID surge.

According to BPHC, residents can grab one kit of two tests for each member of their household per visit at designated Boston Public Library Branches and designated Boston Centers for Youth and Families locations. Test kits are available until supply runs out.

Sites are located in Back Bay, Brighton, Dorchester, East Boston, Hyde Park, Mattapan, Mission Hill, South Boston, Roslindale, and Roxbury. Tests can be picked up during operating hours which can be found online here and here.