Here’s where Boston residents can get free at-home COVID-19 tests

The Boston Public Health Commission is handing out free at-home rapid tests for Boston residents in an attempt to expand available testing amid a winter COVID surge.
According to BPHC, residents can grab one kit of two tests for each member of their household per visit at designated Boston Public Library Branches and designated Boston Centers for Youth and Families locations. Test kits are available until supply runs out.
Sites are located in Back Bay, Brighton, Dorchester, East Boston, Hyde Park, Mattapan, Mission Hill, South Boston, Roslindale, and Roxbury. Tests can be picked up during operating hours which can be found online here and here.
BPHC’s free rapid tests are the newest step in the city’s initiative to curb the ongoing COVID surge. Last week, the state announced that it would deliver 2.1 million free at-home COVID-19 test kits to cities and towns with the highest percentage of families living below the poverty level.
Here’s the list of sites, which can also found on the BPHC’s website.
Back Bay
- Boston Public Library Central, 700 Boylston Street
Brighton
- BPL Brighton Branch, 40 Academy Hill
Dorchester
- BPL Codman Branch, 690 Washington Street
- BPL Grove Hall Branch, 41 Geneva Ave.
East Boston
- BPL East Boston Branch, 365 S. Bremen Street
- BCYF Paris Street, 112 Paris Street
Hyde Park
- BCYF Hyde Park, 1179 River Street
Mattapan
- BPL Mattapan Branch, 1350 Blue Hill Ave.
- BCYF Mildred Avenue, 5 Mildred Ave.
Mission Hill
- BCYF Tobin, 1481 Tremont Street
South Boston
- BPL South Boston Branch, 646 E Broadway
Roslindale
- BPL Roslindale Branch, 4246 Washington Street
Roxbury
- BPL Roxbury Branch, 149 Dudley Street
- BCYF Shelburne Branch, 2730 Washington Street
