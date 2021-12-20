Markey, Moulton and congressional Democrats press Biden administration on Afghan families seeking refuge

In a letter sent to US Citizenship and Immigration Services on Monday, the lawmakers blasted severe staffing shortages at the agency, as well as changes in the way it considers who is eligible for parole, which is a temporary form of immigration relief. They said the “restrictive and inconsistent approach” has resulted in delays and a series of “blanket denials” of immigration applications for Afghans who aided the American war effort.

WASHINGTON — Nearly four months after the chaotic American withdrawal from Afghanistan , Senator Ed Markey, Representative Seth Moulton and more than 50 other congressional Democrats are raising alarm over the Biden administration’s handling of the cases of more than 30,000 Afghans stuck in immigration limbo as they seek humanitarian parole in the United States.

The concerns come after Taliban forces swiftly swept through Afghanistan, thrusting people into life-threatening situations.

“Tragically, tens of thousands of Afghans and their families now face persecution and death threats from the Taliban, as well as threatened deportation back to Afghanistan for those who made it to third countries,” their letter states. “Many of these individuals have been forced into hiding, moving from location to location to evade torture, capture, or execution. The United States must continue to support their evacuation from the country.”

More than 74,000 Afghans have made it into the United States left the country since August, according to the State Department. More than 30,000 Afghans remain in Afghanistan or in other countries awaiting word on petitions for humanitarian parole.

With visa processing backlogs and refugee services lagging, the Biden administration this summer turned to humanitarian parole to quickly Afghan refugees into the United States, as it scrambled to evacuate tens of thousands of people from Afghanistan, many of whom helped US military and government officials during the long war. The limited status is typically granted in compelling cases and emergency situations, and people on humanitarian parole typically have to renew the status up to two years at a time as they apply for asylum, visas, or other forms of immigration relief.

In their letter, legislators are asking USCIS to use its wide discretionary powers to grant more people parole, echoing a similar request to federal immigration agencies this month from a number of humanitarian organizations, legal services providers, resettlement agencies, law firms, and law school clinics.

Previous administrations have used such wide discretionary authority to create parole initiatives, most recently in 2014 and 2010 for families devastated by an earthquake and deteriorating conditions in Haiti. But that could be a tough sell for the Biden administration, which is also grappling with a Haitian refugee and migrant crisis. The administration is fielding calls for a renewal of Haitian parole programs and clearer guidance on the immigration status of hundreds of Haitian migrants recently admitted into the United States.

Lawmakers say the challenges have been exacerbated by changes to the way USCIS grants Afghans humanitarian parole. The agency previously granted the status based on “fear of harm due to generalized violence,” according to a 2017 USCIS training manual. But it has since laid out a different standard for Afghans, requiring that people produce “third-party evidence of severe, targeted, or individualized harm or threats.”

Since the change, an increasing number of families are reporting that their applications have been denied, their letter said. Many also report inconsistent standards of approval when applying from Afghanistan or another country. The problems are sure to worsen, legislators said, as up to 500,000 Afghans are expected to seek refuge in the United States, applying from places outside Afghanistan.

“We urge you to ensure that all vulnerable Afghans, including those in third countries and those still stranded in Afghanistan, are paroled into the United States and not left to languish in legal limbo,” their letter said.

