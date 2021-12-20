Tell us: Have you needed to get a COVID test recently? How was your experience?

fb-pixel Skip to main content

By Sahar Fatima Globe Staff,Updated December 20, 2021, 9 minutes ago
People line up for COVID-19 testing in Boston.
People line up for COVID-19 testing in Boston.Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

With COVID-19 cases surging in Massachusetts just before the holidays, many people are scrambling to get tested, whether for travel or after potential exposure.

At some major pharmacies, it’s been impossible to find an appointment to book a test online on short notice. Meanwhile, some walk-in testing sites have long lines and lengthy wait times.

Have you needed to get a COVID-19 test recently? How was your experience? Did you have a tough time finding a testing option and just call it quits? Did you wait in line for an unusually long time? Or did you actually have a smooth and speedy experience?

Tell us below.


Sahar Fatima can be reached at sahar.fatima@globe.com Follow her on Twitter @sahar_fatima.

