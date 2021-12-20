Trump sues New York prosecutor in attempt to stop inquiry into his business

The lawsuit cited a long list of James’s public attacks on Trump in the past, including while she was running for office, to argue that she had violated the former president’s constitutional rights. “Her mission is guided solely by political animus and a desire to harass, intimidate, and retaliate against a private citizen who she views as a political opponent,” the suit reads.

The suit, filed in federal court in Albany, N.Y., by Trump and his family real estate business, argued that James’s involvement in both inquiries was entirely politically motivated, a tack that Trump has deployed in the past when faced with scrutiny by law enforcement and others.

Donald Trump filed a lawsuit Monday against the New York state attorney general, Letitia James, seeking to halt her longrunning civil inquiry into his business practices and to bar her from participating in a separate criminal investigation.

In a statement, James, a Democrat, said the lawsuit would not deter the inquiry.

“The Trump Organization has continually sought to delay our investigation into its business dealings,” the statement read. “To be clear, neither Mr. Trump nor the Trump Organization get to dictate if and where they will answer for their actions.”

Trump faces a high bar in proving that James violated his rights, according to legal experts, some of whom predicted that James would prevail even if a judge concluded that her comments were inappropriate.

The former president previously argued that he was the victim of political harassment when he tried to challenge a criminal investigation by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr., also a Democrat.

That fight, over a subpoena for the former president’s tax returns, significantly delayed the investigation, before Trump’s argument was ultimately rejected by the Supreme Court in February.

In a statement Monday, Trump addressed James directly, calling her investigation “a continuation of the political witch hunt that has gone on against me.”

“This is not about delay, this is about our Constitution!” the statement read.

Vance’s criminal investigation, which James’s office is assisting, is centered on whether Trump fraudulently inflated the value of his assets to dupe banks into providing him with loans.

The investigation recently reached a critical phase, with prosecutors questioning one of the former president’s accountants before a grand jury and issuing subpoenas for records about his hotels, golf clubs, and office buildings.

Vance is leaving office at the end of the year, but if prosecutors in his office conclude that Trump committed a crime, they could file charges against him. That decision would likely fall to Vance’s successor, Alvin Bragg.

Danny Frost, a spokesman for Vance’s office, declined to comment on the lawsuit.

James’s parallel civil investigation began in March 2019 and focuses on similar questions about how Trump valued his properties. If James were to find evidence of wrongdoing, she could file a lawsuit against Trump, but because it is a civil inquiry, she could not file criminal charges.

Trump’s lawsuit comes less than two weeks after James signaled that she would seek to question him under oath early next month. The former president's lawyers said at the time that they would ask a judge to quash the subpoena, and they are still expected to do so in the coming days.

A lawyer for Trump, Alina Habba, said in a statement Monday that the lawsuit was an effort to stop James’s “bitter crusade to punish her political opponent in its tracks.”

The lawsuit highlighted public criticism James has leveled at Trump over the years, including a 2017 tweet declaring that she was “leading the resistance against Donald Trump in NYC.”

Trump's lawyers contend that James, the New York City public advocate at the time, campaigned for attorney general in part on an anti-Trump agenda.

During her campaign, James often invoked Trump on Twitter and in fund-raising appeals. And after being elected, James redoubled her attacks on Trump, the lawsuit argued.

“We’re going to definitely sue him,” she said in a video posted the day after her win, in November 2018. “We’re going to be a real pain in the ass. He’s going to know my name personally.”

James recently dropped out of the race for New York governor, citing “a number of important investigations and cases” that she said she intended to continue as attorney general.

The lawsuit argued that James’s public attacks on Trump — and the bevy of subpoenas she has issued to his company — violated a number of Trump’s constitutional rights, including his right to due process and free speech.

Trump’s lawsuit also contends that her “overbroad, overreaching and irrelevant subpoenas” ran afoul of the Fourth Amendment’s protection against unreasonable government searches.

Although the lawsuit might delay or distract from James’s investigation, a judge is unlikely to halt it altogether, experts in civil rights law said. There is no constitutional protection against a prosecutor harboring a political bias, the experts said.

Trump can challenge any particular subpoena as overly broad or unfair, but when he has done so in the past, judges have ruled against him.

Jonathan M. Smith, executive director for the Washington Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights and Urban Affairs, said that he did not expect a court to be swayed by most of Trump’s constitutional arguments and that the lawsuit was unlikely to delay Vance’s investigation.

“Even if she has political beliefs about Trump, there are legitimate claims that have been raised about the conduct of the Trump Organization and Trump himself that would justify the investigations,” Smith said.

He noted, however, that prosecutors are ethically bound to set aside any bias when pursuing a case. He said the strongest argument Trump’s lawyers appeared to be making was that James had essentially abused her office in violation of the law.

“The abuse of process is the one that I think comes closest,” Smith said. “If they can actually show that her purpose is retaliatory or politically motivated, that violates the ethics rules.”