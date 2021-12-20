Yale moves exams online amid COVID-19 concerns

Yale University has moved all of its exams online and is offering students the option of leaving campus early amid concerns over COVID-19.

The school made the announcement in an email sent to the campus community on Saturday.

“While Yale has not experienced the same increase in COVID rates as some other universities, we know that many of you are concerned about remaining on campus during the finals period,” school officials wrote. “Although the risk of transmission during in-person examinations is small, we want you to be able to go home now.”