I have to disagree with reader Lisa Blumberg (“Woman’s choice is vital, but doctor overstepped in advising on pursuit of an abortion,” Letters, Dec. 11). We often rely on doctors’ advice on treatment. Who wants a doctor who says, “Well, we can do ‘A’ or we can do ‘B’ — which one do you want?”

They’re the doctor. It’s their job to decide or recommend a course of treatment.