Besides Manchin, who killed Build Back Better? Biden and the Democrats

When Manchin told “Fox News Sunday” he’s a “no” vote on Build Back Better in its current iteration, he simply finished it off. What was supposed to be Biden’s signature domestic policy bill was the victim of endless infighting between progressives and centrists. Even more fatal was Biden’s failure to explain why the average American should care whether it became law. Could anyone other than a Washington insider tell you what was in it, or why it was a formula for a stronger, better country?

Republicans, meanwhile, prepared their usual evil concoction of coordinated lies: The proposal was not just evil socialism, it was evil socialism that would make America poorer. To justify his opposition, Manchin simply parroted GOP falsehoods, saying his fellow Democrats “are determined to dramatically reshape our society,“ add to the national debt, and worsen inflation. On top of Omicron, how many Americans wanted that for Christmas?

If Biden or his alleged supporters in Congress made any concerted effort to counter those Republican talking points, I missed it. Now they are finally united around the idea that Manchin is the bad guy. He is, but how they didn’t see it coming is hard to understand. Manchin obviously loved every bit of the attention he was getting from the White House. Yet despite all his facetime with Biden, he didn’t have the political courage or common courtesy to tell the president what he planned to tell Bret Baier. Instead, according to Politico, a Manchin aide “was dispatched to give the White House and congressional leadership a heads up.” And right before he was due to go on the air, Manchin “refused to take a call from White House staff.”

Manchin’s foul act is encouraging US Representative Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts to claim victory for voting against the $1 trillion infrastructure bill that was decoupled after pressure from House moderates and because of Biden’s belief that he could woo Manchin to his side. Pressley and five other progressive Democrats voted no on the infrastructure legislation, saying they didn’t trust Manchin to come through on Build Back Better. They were right, but so what? The wrangling between progressive and centrist Democrats over the infrastructure bill was a major turn-off. And, if these two massive proposals weren’t separated, it seems unlikely either would have passed. Unless you’re an all-or-nothing progressive, half a loaf is usually considered better than none. But moderate Democrats aren’t blameless either. When House Speaker Nancy Pelosi valiantly got the votes for that half a loaf, her party melted away.

Where was Biden in all of this? At best, he was caught up in some rosy, retro vision of Washington, in which a president can quietly persuade a senator to do the right thing for country and party. At worst, he was played by Manchin. Meanwhile, once the infrastructure bill passed, where was the White House campaign to explain why it’s a big deal? Some Cabinet officials, like Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Labor Secretary Marty Walsh, hit the road, but the positive story of how the bill could improve the lives of ordinary Americans never got much altitude. Of course, that story must compete against the relentlessly bad news of a pandemic and its ongoing economic fallout. But a skilled White House communications team, and a president invested in his agenda, should be able to make the case for it. That ball was dropped, while the social infrastructure bill never got off the ground.

Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer is now vowing to hold a vote early next year on Build Back Better. That would force Manchin to cast a no vote, not just talk about it on television, as Schumer put it in a letter. That’s fine, although it seems doubtful Manchin will succumb to pressure from his fellow Democrats. If anything, they will be under pressure to yield to more of his demands.

Joan Vennochi can be reached at joan.vennochi@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @joan_vennochi.