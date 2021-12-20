Since the 1950s, this all-powerful agency (formerly the Boston Redevelopment Authority) has displaced Boston residents, destroyed neighborhoods, increased and solidified the severe economic gaps between rich and poor Bostonians, favored luxury housing, and turned what were pleasant, open, human-scale neighborhoods into massive canyons, with towers looming over us and shadows everywhere.

Blowing up the Boston Planning & Development Agency cannot come soon enough ( “A new mayor, a new BPDA chief? This time, it’s different,” Shirley Leung, Business, Dec. 10).

Agency has ruined the city — do away with it

Traffic has gotten severe, and pedestrian safety seems like an afterthought. With no master plans for Boston neighborhoods and a lack of strict adherence to existing zoning, the norm has been spot zoning and endless variances, and developers, not planners or Boston residents, run the show.

My beloved Fenway neighborhood, where I’ve lived and worked for decades, is unrecognizable now.

In short, everything that has made Boston an attractive, charming place to live, work, and visit has been ruined by this agency. It must be abolished — the sooner, the better.

Katherine Greenough

Boston





Wu’s idea has merit, but her proposal is too complex

Mayor Michelle Wu has proposed significantly improving the planning function in Boston so that it has a more effective role in guiding land use. While this idea clearly has merit, how she proposes to achieve it is needlessly complex. The Boston Planning & Development Agency, as a body politic and a body corporate, is separate from the municipality of the city, so removing the planning function into a new city department would require state legislative approval. However, the mayor, in real practice, controls the BPDA and merely has to directly establish the planning role she wishes to achieve within the existing organization.

E. Owen Donnelly

South Boston