A home for the holidays

For many, it is more than lip service. Every faith tradition supports the notion of charity, of caring for the stranger. And so checks are written, money dropped into red kettles, toys collected for children who would otherwise have none, and homeless shelters have their pick of volunteers to serve up holiday meals.

This week, one of history’s most famous homeless families is celebrated in countless creches on church lawns and town greens. And a good deal of lip service is paid, especially at this time of year, to caring for the least fortunate among us, to feeding and to sheltering those in need.

Advertisement

But homelessness is not a seasonal problem — although as winter sets in, it does often become an issue of life and death. And, as Boston has seen at the encampment that was allowed to grow in the vicinity of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard, it has become not a simple issue of — for want of a better term — economic homelessness, not a supply-and-demand puzzle with a ready solution.

Today’s homelessness involves layers of complexity — mental illness, substance use disorder, often both — which means its solutions will not be easy either. A recent survey of some 143 occupants of the Mass. and Cass encampment conducted earlier this month found 87 percent use cocaine or crack cocaine, 76 percent use opiates, 20 percent methamphetamine, and 34 percent other substances including alcohol, Dr. Bisola Ojikutu, executive director of Boston’s Public Health Commission, told the Globe editorial board. Some 23 percent take medication for substance use disorder.

Mayor Michelle Wu has in these early days of her administration decided to expend considerable political capital — along with funds and energy — to disband the encampment at Mass. and Cass and find shelter and services for those living there.

Advertisement

She is doing so in the face of community opposition to at least one of her proposed temporary housing options in the immediate area, at the Roundhouse, a former Best Western hotel.

“This has been a series of overlapping crises,” Wu told the editorial board. “And it will take a city-wide effort to deliver what our citizens need and deserve.”

And by that she means seeing those 143 former tent-dwellers with a roof over their heads, supportive services, and many “on their journey to recovery.” But it also means seeing local residents and business owners “reconnect to their neighborhood and believe that we can confront problems when we say we will,” she added.

Wu’s plan sets a deadline of Jan. 12 for removal of those tents, by which time the city promises to provide some 150 units of supportive housing at three locations. The 60 temporary units at the Roundhouse will be run in cooperation with Boston Medical Center, with 24/7 staff, a medical triage unit, and harm reduction services on the first floor.

The state-owned Shattuck Hospital campus near Franklin Park will be home to two temporary housing programs, accommodating some 60 individuals, and a substance use treatment program with 17 beds for female patients.

The EnVision Hotel will be the site of 41 low-threshold transitional beds, operated by Victory Programs, which has already been operating a mobile service van in the Mass. and Cass area.

“The tents are a symptom of the problem,” Wu said. “They are not the problem itself.”

Advertisement

There is surely blame to share for the failures of political leadership that allowed the encampment to grow. Wu isn’t responsible for that, and she is also not alone among big city mayors in trying to solve it.

Mayor Jim Kenney of Philadelphia has worked to dismantle more than half a dozen encampments in his city in the past few years, most recently offering several villages of “tiny houses” or “pods” — an idea modeled on similar communities in Seattle, complete with services aiming to get those housed into treatment for substance use and address their mental health needs.

San Francisco continues to tackle its enormous homeless population — numbering some 8,000 of whom 5,700 are unsheltered — with a series of temporary Navigation Centers, the first of which was set up in 2015. The newest is the Embarcadero Navigation Center in the heart of that famous tourist mecca, and yes, it too met with enormous community opposition. Collectively the centers have served more than 5,000 such residents, placing about half in permanent housing or reunifying them with family or friends.

By comparison, Boston’s homeless population is small. The last census, conducted on the night of Jan. 27, 2021, registered a slight decline from 2020 in the overall population of single adults — 1,591 individuals, compared to 2,115 the previous year — but an uptick in the unsheltered, those actually living on the street, which rose from 135 to 170, a number probably impacted by fears of COVID on the part of some who felt safer outdoors.

Advertisement

The city has also done a good job of finding homes or temporary shelter for homeless families. There, too, the numbers dropped — from 1,294 homeless families in 2020 to 914 in 2021, most of those in emergency shelters and none housed in hotels or motels. That itself is a triumph.

That, of course, has left a core of the homeless for whom traditional shelters are still not an option. They are not all at Mass. and Cass. Some have left because the encampment had become a dangerous place, and the pavement in front of an empty storefront on Boylston Street or a doorway on Summer Street seemed like a better option.

Once the current emergency has passed, Wu knows a long-term solution will mean, as she put it, “addressing the underlying causes [of homelessness] across the city and with our regional partners.” That could include, she said, more extensive use of the Shattuck Hospital grounds in cooperation with the state. Her team has also already been out to look at the existing properties on Long Island, often mentioned as a possible recovery and treatment center — with or without a new bridge.

Homelessness is as old as the story of the couple who faced it in Bethlehem a couple millennia ago. Its new complexities require new solutions and a new resolve. But finding those solutions will speak to who we are as a community and to what our values truly are.

Advertisement

Editorials represent the views of the Boston Globe Editorial Board. Follow us on Twitter at @GlobeOpinion.