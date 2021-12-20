Let’s not let LA’s halted effort stop us from pursuing free fares in Boston

Jane Gould is a respected transportation expert, but I think her letter regarding the results of the Los Angeles transit system’s experiment with free fares misses the point of free transit (“Her research with LA fare-free program gives her pause,” Dec. 12). The letter notes that free fares in Los Angeles failed to attract drivers and may have resulted in slower bus service because of increased ridership.

Free fares are meant to help low-wage people and people struggling financially — groups that have been hit hard by the pandemic and by the long-term increase in economic disparities in society. If free fares increase bus ridership by those groups, that’s an indication of success, not failure.