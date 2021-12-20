After a sobering loss, the Patriots need to move on to Buffalo — and get back to their winning formula

There is no sense in wallowing in the miserable performance last Saturday that snapped a seven-game winning streak and brought a dose of reality to the Mac Jones QB cultists, a 27-17 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. There are lessons to be taken from that loss and applied moving forward (more on that). But that’s the key phrase, moving forward.

We’ve reached the time of year where it’s common to look back, rehash, and reflect on where one stands and how they got there. Forget doing that in Fort Foxborough, though. The Patriots need to fast-forward to the most important game of the post-Tom Brady era, Sunday’s clash with the Buffalo Bills.

That’s what the Patriots must do. They can’t afford to feel sorry for themselves, lament the temporary loss of the No. 1 seed in the AFC, and compound one underwhelming performance in Indy with another one at home with the division title at stake. Their goals – and their football fate – are still out in front of them, even with their remarkable good fortune in the rearview mirror.

“I don’t think living in the past and thinking about last week’s game all week and the psychological effects and a bunch of other garbage, I don’t think that really has anything to do with the Buffalo game,” said coach Bill Belichick. “Either we’re going to prepare well and perform well and execute well in the game and make good decisions or we’re not.”

Amen, Brother Bill.

I’m pretty sure that if you had polled the Patriots and their fans before the season they would’ve delighted in hosting a game in Week 16 with the opportunity to reclaim the AFC East and surge closer to at least the second seed in the topsy-turvy AFC.

Did you really think the Patriots were going to win 14 straight games and lift the Lombardi Trophy? Come on. This team isn’t that good. No team in the NFL is that good this season with the league more bunched up than a wrinkled dress shirt trapped at the bottom of a hamper.

The season is riding on the Buffalo game. The 8-6 Bills are coming to town determined to avenge the embarrassing and emasculating 14-10 loss the Patriots, employing a prehistoric three-pass game plan and a punishing rushing attack, handed them on Dec. 6. Buffalo wants to prove there has been a changing of the guard in the AFC East and that the windy weather thwarted them as much as the Patriots did in the first meeting.

The Patriots can once again press the Bills beneath their cleats and reclaim their rightful place atop the division after a single season absence.

With a win, they would have a two-game lead with two games to play and the head-to-head tiebreaker. A loss and the Patriots would need Buffalo to falter at home in its final two games against the Falcons and Jets to avoid being boxed out via the division record tiebreaker.

So, they must heed the words from the mouth of Mac and flush the Indianapolis loss while realizing there is a specific formula to their success. It’s not falling behind by 20 points and shooting themselves in the foot with a season-high-tying eight accepted penalties. It’s not losing your composure and getting ejected or visibly dejected because things aren’t going your way.

The Colts unmasked the Patriots on Saturday night as frontrunners and a team with a narrower path to success than many wanted to believe when they were rolling to seven straight wins.

The Patriots were adamant after their 2-4 start that they were better than their record indicated. Saturday night was a reality check that they also aren’t as dominant or undaunted a team in the face of a challenge as their win streak would lead Belichick True Believers to believe.

Know Thyself.

The Patriots are a team built to rely on stingy defense, a redoubtable running game fueled by dominance upfront, an automatic placekicker, and an efficient passing game – in that order.

During their seven-game winning streak, there were offensive outbursts against the Jets, Browns, and Titans. There were also three games in which they registered one offensive touchdown.

The Patriots are not constructed to come from behind or rely on their quarterback to bail them out. Jones acquitted himself favorably after being shut out for three quarters and throwing two interceptions. The kid showed moxie and mettle, but, in the end, Colts linebacker Bobby Okereke and his mates did exactly what they said they were going to do. They rendered the Patriots one-dimensional and put the game on Jones’s shoulders.

The Bills’ questionable blueprint calls for them to be carried by the best quarterback in the division, Josh Allen. That’s not the Patriots. They have a rookie QB – he’s a rookie in wins and losses, by the way – who requires favorable conditions and situations. Jones is an auxiliary piece of the Patriots’ success, not the centerpiece.

He wasn’t the focal point of the first win over the Bills, and he shouldn’t be the focal point of this game plan. Let the Bills place all the burden on the erratic Allen, who has a tendency to make plays for both teams. That’s not Jones’s role here.

The Patriots aren’t as feckless as they looked Saturday night. They’re not as unbeatable as they looked during their seven-game romp. The truth lies somewhere in between.

The truth also is that everything they want to accomplish is still out in front of them and there for taking – a division title, hosting a home playoff game, the chance to potentially play in the AFC title game.

Coming undone against Indianapolis didn’t change that.

So, in the words of the band Boston, don’t look back.

