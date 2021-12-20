Bill Belichick issues rare apology for short responses after ‘frustrating’ loss to Colts

“Clearly, we had problems in every area. There was no simple answer. Every play could have been better. Every area of coaching could have been better. Every area of playing could have been better. Any of that would have helped.

“I apologize if it seemed like I was a little short with you after the game,” Belichick said. “Obviously, a frustrating game, down 20-0, didn’t do anything well enough. I mean, there isn’t really much to say at that point without watching the film.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick opened up his Monday morning press conference with an apology to the media for his conduct following Saturday night’s loss to the Colts.

Advertisement

“I’m not really trying to be short, but, honestly, there wasn’t too much to say. I don’t know that there’s a whole lot more to say now. But it’s not your fault. It was a frustrating game.”

After his team’s defeat Saturday, Belichick issued a brief opening statement at the podium and then was asked 15 questions by reporters at Lucas Oil Stadium. Eight of his responses were just one-sentence long. The others were not much more expansive.

Asked about how he would explain the team’s series of unforced errors, Belichick replied, “I don’t know. Maybe you know what went wrong. I don’t know. Obviously, we didn’t do anything well enough. I don’t know how else to say it.”

In response to multiple questions — What did the team learn from the loss? Was he pleased with the fight in the fourth quarter? Why did the team have such a flat start? — Belichick’s response was essentially the same: “We didn’t play well. We didn’t coach well.”

Asked about Colts running back Jonathan Taylor’s 67-yard touchdown that sealed the game in the final minutes of the fourth quarter, Belichick said, “We’ll look at the film.”

Advertisement

Asked how he felt the defense fared outside of that one run, he showed no interest in discussing the matter further.

“I’ve said it like five times,” Belichick said. “I could just say it another five times. We didn’t do anything well enough to win tonight, including giving up 225 yards rushing.”

On Monday, however, Belichick showed a greater willingness to discuss the game, including the decision-making behind a pair of the pivotal moments.

Asked about the decision to kick off, rather than attempt an onside kick, after the Patriots scored to trail 20-17 with just over two minutes remaining, Belichick explained what the team was looking for on that play.

The goal, he said, was to either kick a touchback and preserve the time on the clock or pin the returner deep, forcing him to field the kick, and then tackle him early to earn advantageous field position. Neither happened. Instead, Nick Folk booted the ball to Indy’s 11-yard line, where Colts running back Nyheim Hines proceeded to return the kick 20 yards, burning five seconds off the clock.

“That wasn’t what we were looking for at all,” Belichick said. “We didn’t get the field position and we wasted five seconds, which, at the end of the game, is another play. Like a lot of things in the game, it was bad coaching, bad playing, bad execution, just not good enough.”

Belichick also gave an explanation for a decision he made roughly midway through in the fourth quarter. Trailing 20-7 with just under nine minutes remaining, the Patriots elected to kick a field goal on a fourth and goal from Indy’s 7-yard line.

Advertisement

Folk converted the 25-yard attempt to bring the deficit down to 10, but a touchdown would have made the score a one-possession game.

So, why not go for it?

“I thought there was enough time left that we would have enough possessions to be able to score 10 points, which we conceivably could have,” Belichick said. “I didn’t feel great about converting fourth and goal from the 7.

Belichick noted that there are situations in which he would have felt comfortable leaving the offense on the field. But the circumstances at the time — the Patriots still had all three of their timeouts with 8:57 left on the clock — led him to determine that a field goal would be the best decision.

“[If we didn’t convert], I thought that would have passed up three points and then it would have taken two touchdowns,” Belichick said. “At the end of the game, being able to — especially in a dome — have a chance at a 50-plus-yard field goal, I think there’s a lot better chance than scoring a touchdown.”

Belichick was also asked about the team’s precautions amid the rise in NFL players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, the potential benefits of a loss, and his perspective on the third-quarter fight between safety Kyle Dugger and wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr.

Advertisement

Regardless of the question, Belichick’s responses Monday morning were certainly more insightful than they were Saturday night.

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.