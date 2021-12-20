Bruins forced to wing it with Jake DeBrusk as NHL enters annual roster freeze before holiday break

DeBrusk, whose request to swap out his Spoked-B sweater became public in the days before Thanksgiving, for the time being remains eligible to suit up for next Monday’s visit here by the Penguins — the franchise’s first game back after being placed in pause mode Saturday amid the NHL’s ongoing COVID issues.

The hunt to find Jake DeBrusk a new home, hardly the most pressing matter for the Bruins these days, was suspended Sunday night, 11:59 p.m. upon the NHL implementing its annual holiday roster freeze.

No one knows for sure if that Dec. 27 game will be played. Likewise, no one knows, if it is, whether GM Don Sweeney will have a deal in place by then to move the discontented DeBrusk. If so, the GM would be obligated to scratch the left winger, preserve the asset, and then dish him off to his new team upon the expiration of the roster freeze at 12:01 next Tuesday morning.

“You can imagine the entire league is a little bit handcuffed,” Sweeney said during his brief Zoom presser Saturday evening. “Communication can continue, but you can’t really do anything until you come out of [the roster freeze]. We’re obviously reacting to where our team’s going to be coming out of the break and trying to prepare for that . . . seeing who’s going to be healthy and recovered.”

Which is to say, frankly, that the 25-year-old DeBrusk is just part of the mess, on and off the ice, right now on Causeway Street.

If he’s here, the Bruins can use him, provided he channels some meaningful presence and offensive pop, something beyond his meager 5-3—8 in 25 games thus far in 2021-22.

If they use him, they run the risk DeBrusk gets injured and can’t be dealt.

If he gets dealt, be it alone or as part of a package, they need to get back at least one plug-and-play asset, ideally a No. 2 center with pop, or a defenseman to play in the top four, preferably on the left side.

All that is a very tall order, one difficult for Sweeney to deliver in normal times, one perhaps impossible to pull off now with COVID the relentless tail now wagging the NHL’s 32-team dog.

As of Sunday morning, the Bruins stood 14-10-2 at nearly the season’s one-third mark. Their .577 points percentage ranked second to the Penguins (.638) among the clubs chasing the two wild card spots in the East. They’re hardly in great shape, but they’re in the playoff hunt, and for all that we don’t yet know about them, we do know we still haven’t seen their best game.

If there is more to them, that portends well, and it’s also high time to see it. Though it’s quite possible that .577 is the best they can do. The latter certainly will prove true if we don’t see way more from the group of experienced B-listers Sweeney signed as free agents over the summer.

Linus Ullmark, after a slow start in net, has been promising of late. He had won three straight before being served into Thursday night’s scheduled loss (3-1) to the Islanders, a game the league should have postponed because of the Bruins’ COVID problems. Defenseman Derek Forbort has shown some flashes, along with a little unexpected pop (four goals, tying No. 1 Charlie McAvoy for the back line’s best). He’s an OK fit, though limited, as McAvoy’s partner in the top pairing.

Meanwhile, forwards Nick Foligno, Erik Haula and Tomas Nosek, are a combined 3-10—13 over a collective 66 games. Not the kind of offensive support Sweeney expected for his $15.85 million investment ($7.925M cap hit) in the heat of the summer, when living and spending was easy.

The inability of those three to infuse a modicum of offense into the lineup again has shoved the scoring burden on the money line of Brad Marchand-Patrice Bergeron-David Pastrnak. For the most part, they’ve delivered the goods. Again. Or at least they had delivered before Marchand and Bergeron were hustled into COVID protocols.

The No. 2 trio, typically with Charlie Coyle between Taylor Hall and Craig Smith, has been Forbort-like. Some flashes, but too few for a line with that profile, consuming that many minutes.

The $6M-a-year Hall (5-9—14) has been particularly chill of late, last scoring Nov. 24. It remains his lone strike across the club’s 13 games since Nov. 14.

Smith, a tepid 2-5—7, is among the nine players in COVID protocol. Before exiting, he went seven games without a goal, and his last strike Nov. 26 was his lone marker in the last 10 games.

In the middle of those two, Coyle (7-7—14) has been mediocre, scoring but once in the last 10 games. Unsurprisingly, given his wingers’ woes, he has but four assists over his last 16 games. If those were David Krejci’s numbers, there’d be a posse forming outside the Hub on Causeway, everyone on horseback certain to be wearing masks.

Overall, the second line has been doing nothing, while the support forwards Foligno-Haula-Nosek have had nothing doing.

Translation: As of Sunday morning, the Bruins’ total haul of 71 goals thus far this season ranked No. 29 overall, only better than the lowly Habs (67), Coyotes (56) and the Isles (54), none of whom are within even a royal straight flush of picking off a wild card spot.

So for now DeBrusk may be here, even if he might have played his last game in Black and Gold. If he stays, swell, the Bruins can use all the hope they can get. If he’ll provide it.

In the larger picture of the December COVID chill, DeBrusk is but one more struggling forward in a Bruins lineup desperate to test positive the old-fashioned way — with a red light flashing when the puck goes in the net. Whenever play resumes, they need to turn positive where it matters most.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeKPD.