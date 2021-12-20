Celtics add C.J. Miles ahead of Monday’s 76ers game, which is expected to go on

The Celtics’ roster has been battered by COVID-19 cases in recent days, and seven players are currently in the league’s protocol: Al Horford, Josh Richardson, Grant Williams, Juancho Hernangomez, Jabari Parker, Sam Hauser, and Brodric Thomas.

Miles, 34, last played in the NBA for the Wizards during the 2019-20 season. He had recently signed with the G League Ignite, a developmental team associated with the G League.

The Celtics are signing veteran forward C.J. Miles via a hardship exception, a league source confirmed. He is expected to be available for Monday night’s game against the 76ers.

Boston on Saturday signed veteran forward Justin Jackson using a hardship exception. Starting Tuesday, teams will need to have at least 13 players available for games. So even if guard Dennis Schroder (non-COVID illness), forward Romeo Langford (neck pain), and forward Jayson Tatum (ankle) are cleared to play in Wednesday’s matchup against Cleveland, the Celtics would have just 12 players and need to sign one more via the hardship exception.

There is a chance one or more of Boston’s players in COVID-19 protocol could be cleared by then, though. Players must have two negative tests within a 24-hour period before returning.

The status of Monday’s game against Philadelphia was in jeopardy after the 76ers’ game against the Pelicans on Sunday was postponed because the 76ers did not have eight healthy players available. But Philadelphia has recalled Paul Reed and two-way contract player Aaron Henry from the G League and signed Myles Powell to a two-way contract.

As of Monday morning, both the 76ers and Celtics still needed to get final results of their daily COVID-19 tests, but barring significant surprises, their game will go on as scheduled.

