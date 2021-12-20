EMass boys’ basketball: Hamilton-Wenham’s Marcus Nordin headlines Players of the Week

Omari Brooks, Snowden — On his birthday Friday, the senior guard erupted for 40 points on 18-of-21 shooting to go along with 7 assists and 5 steals as the Cougars earned a 78-32 City League win over CASH.

Josh Campbell, Archbishop Williams — The junior guard kicked off his season with a 37-point, 10-rebound performance in Tuesday’s 70-63 win over Bishop Stang before scoring a team-high 20 points in Friday’s 55-40 win over Cardinal Spellman.

Liam McBride, Hingham — The sharp-shooting guard produced 21 points in the Harbormen’s 55-51 season-opening win at Hanover last Tuesday. Then he outscored the entire Plymouth North team in Friday’s 52-28 win, recording 17 points in the first quarter and 29 for the game.