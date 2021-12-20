EMass boys’ basketball: Hamilton-Wenham’s Marcus Nordin headlines Players of the Week

Omari Brooks, Snowden — On his birthday Friday, the senior guard erupted for 40 points on 18-of-21 shooting to go along with 7 assists and 5 steals as the Cougars earned a 78-32 City League win over CASH.
Josh Campbell, Archbishop Williams — The junior guard kicked off his season with a 37-point, 10-rebound performance in Tuesday’s 70-63 win over Bishop Stang before scoring a team-high 20 points in Friday’s 55-40 win over Cardinal Spellman.
Liam McBride, Hingham — The sharp-shooting guard produced 21 points in the Harbormen’s 55-51 season-opening win at Hanover last Tuesday. Then he outscored the entire Plymouth North team in Friday’s 52-28 win, recording 17 points in the first quarter and 29 for the game.
Advertisement
Tyrese Melo-Garcia, Lynn English — After barely cracking the rotation last year as a sophomore, the 6-foot-3-inch guard flashed his upside this week, averaging 25 points per game as the Bulldogs rolled to Greater Boston League wins over Chelsea (81-57) and Malden (60-41).
Marcus Nordin, Hamilton-Wenham — The 6-foot-3-inch guard started his senior campaign with a dominant week, averaging 27.5 points and 14.5 rebounds per game as the Generals defeated Lynnfield (66-48) and Rockport (61-36) for a pair of Cape Ann League wins.
Brennan Shapiro, Latin Academy — The junior center controlled the paint with 11 points and 22 rebounds in a 54-43 win over TechBoston Friday, after producing 12 points and 14 boards in a 93-29 victory over East Boston to open the season Tuesday.
Trent Santos, Taunton — The senior guard was steady for the Tigers across a pair of Hockomock League wins, dropping a career-high 27 points in Tuesday’s win over Stoughton before recording 22 points in Friday’s home win over King Philip.