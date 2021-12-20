fb-pixel Skip to main content
BOYS' BASKETBALL | PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

EMass boys’ basketball: Hamilton-Wenham’s Marcus Nordin headlines Players of the Week

By Matt Doherty Globe Correspondent,Updated December 20, 2021, 38 minutes ago

Omari Brooks, Snowden On his birthday Friday, the senior guard erupted for 40 points on 18-of-21 shooting to go along with 7 assists and 5 steals as the Cougars earned a 78-32 City League win over CASH.

Josh Campbell, Archbishop Williams — The junior guard kicked off his season with a 37-point, 10-rebound performance in Tuesday’s 70-63 win over Bishop Stang before scoring a team-high 20 points in Friday’s 55-40 win over Cardinal Spellman.

Liam McBride, Hingham — The sharp-shooting guard produced 21 points in the Harbormen’s 55-51 season-opening win at Hanover last Tuesday. Then he outscored the entire Plymouth North team in Friday’s 52-28 win, recording 17 points in the first quarter and 29 for the game.

Advertisement

Tyrese Melo-Garcia, Lynn English — After barely cracking the rotation last year as a sophomore, the 6-foot-3-inch guard flashed his upside this week, averaging 25 points per game as the Bulldogs rolled to Greater Boston League wins over Chelsea (81-57) and Malden (60-41).

Marcus Nordin, Hamilton-Wenham — The 6-foot-3-inch guard started his senior campaign with a dominant week, averaging 27.5 points and 14.5 rebounds per game as the Generals defeated Lynnfield (66-48) and Rockport (61-36) for a pair of Cape Ann League wins.

Brennan Shapiro, Latin Academy — The junior center controlled the paint with 11 points and 22 rebounds in a 54-43 win over TechBoston Friday, after producing 12 points and 14 boards in a 93-29 victory over East Boston to open the season Tuesday.

Trent Santos, Taunton — The senior guard was steady for the Tigers across a pair of Hockomock League wins, dropping a career-high 27 points in Tuesday’s win over Stoughton before recording 22 points in Friday’s home win over King Philip.

Black news hour logo 2

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video