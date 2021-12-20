Four additions mean more than a quarter of NHL franchises are shut down due to COVID-19

Seattle’s game Tuesday against Arizona became the latest to get moved to a later date because of the Kraken’s coronavirus issues. It’s the 44th game to be postponed this season and 39th over the past two weeks, with the delta and omicron variants spreading across North America.

Amid a rising tide of positive COVID-19 test results involving players, more than a quarter of the league’s 32 teams have been shut down through at least the weekend, and only 11 still have a game to play before the Christmas break, which runs Friday-Sunday.

The latest wave of coronavirus-related shutdowns across the NHL has closed 10 teams’ facilities and left just eight games on the schedule before the holiday break.

Advertisement

The Columbus Blue Jackets, Montreal Canadiens, Edmonton Oilers, and Ottawa Senators on Monday became the latest teams to pause all activities. The Bruins, Colorado Avalanche, Detroit Red Wings, Florida Panthers, Nashville Predators, and Toronto Maple Leafs also have their facilities closed, and the Calgary Flames just reopened theirs to players, coaches, and staff not in virus protocol.

More than 15 percent of the league’s 700-plus players are in protocol, and the resulting schedule disruption almost certainly has doomed a return to the Olympics for the first time since 2014. A final decision on the Beijing Games is expected this week.

At this point, league officials are just trying to keep the season on the rails.

The NHL and NHLPA said in a joint statement Sunday the plan was to avoid a full league shutdown, pausing team activities on a case-by-case basis and postponing all cross-border games through Thursday.

“We will continue to play the 2021-22 regular season schedule,” they said. “Although there has been a recent increase in positive COVID test results among players, coaches, and hockey staff, there have been a low number of positive cases that have resulted in concerning symptoms or serious illness.”

Advertisement

Also, the US and Canadian women’s hockey teams canceled their pre-Olympic game scheduled for Monday night in St. Paul, Minn.

Rafael Nadal tests positive following UAE exhibition, dinner with former Spanish king

Rafael Nadal tested positive for the coronavirus after playing in an exhibition tournament in Abu Dhabi, the Spaniard writing on Twitter that the positive result came from a PCR test he took after arriving in Spain.

Nadal, who played his first match in more than four months on Friday, said he is enduring “unpleasant moments” but hopes to improve “little by little.” He is in isolation at home and everyone who has been in contact with him was informed of his positive result.

Among those possibly in contact with Nadal was Spain’s former monarch, Juan Carlos I, who has been living in the United Arab Emirates since allegations of financial scandals swirled and embarrassed the Spanish royal household last year. According to Spain’s El Mundo newspaper, Nadal and Juan Carlos, who is 83, shared a meal on Saturday.

The paper also published photos of both of them posing together without masks.

English soccer opts against full pause

Premier League clubs decided against pausing the season on Monday despite 10 fixtures being postponed in the previous week due to the most widespread coronavirus outbreaks to date across squads.

While more than 90 percent of players in the Italian and Spanish leagues have been fully vaccinated, the Premier League disclosed that only 77 percent of its players had received two doses. In its first update on vaccine take-up in two months, the league also said 16 percent had not received even a single dose.

Advertisement

Coronavirus cases across players and staff hit another high in the last week, more than doubling from 42 to 90. It reflects a spike in infections across Britain — up some 60 percent in the last week — with more than 90,000 daily cases reported in three of the last four days.

Premier League clubs met virtually on Monday after six of the weekend’s 10 games were called off.

“While recognizing a number of clubs are experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks and challenges,” the league said after the call, “it is the league’s collective intention to continue the current fixture schedule where safely possible. The health and wellbeing of all concerned remains our priority and the league will continue to monitor and reflect public health guidance, always proceeding with caution.”

Due to the looming fixture congestion to play postponed games, plans for replays in the third and fourth rounds of the FA Cup have been scrapped. The league has urged players to get vaccinated to avoid squads being depleted and games called off due to coronavirus cases.

Meanwhile in Italy, Salernitana has been blocked by local health authorities from traveling to Udine for Tuesday’s Serie A match at Udinese after a member of the team tested positive. If new PCR tests for the rest of the Salernitana players come back negative, the team could still travel Tuesday.

Kentucky-Louisville men’s basketball game postponed

The Wednesday men’s basketball showdown between No. 20 Kentucky and archrival Louisville in Lexington has been postponed because of multiple positive COVID-19 tests within the Cardinals’ program. Louisville interim athletic director Josh Heird stated in a release that team-related activities have been paused indefinitely. With the schools monitoring developments to reschedule that meeting, Wildcats coach John Calipari announced on his radio show his team will host Western Kentucky on Wednesday night, the first matchup between the Wildcats and Hilltoppers since the 2012 NCAA Tournament. Texas, which rose a spot to No. 16 in the rankings, is open on Wednesday after its scheduled in-state meeting against Rice was postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Owls’ program. As well, New Hampshire’s men’s game on Tuesday night at VCU has been canceled due to issues within the Rams’ program, the Brown men’s Wednesday game against Rhode Island has been canceled due to concerns within the Rhode Island program, and Northeastern’s men’s game on Wednesday against St. Bonaventure has been canceled due to a positive test within its program . . . Dartmouth canceled the Dartmouth Relays scheduled for Jan. 8-9. One of the largest indoor meets on the East Coast, the event usually hosts more than 2,000 athletes, including high school, master’s level, and collegiate teams from all over New England. The school said other indoor events with far fewer competitors will take place as scheduled . . . Austrian world champion Katharina Liensberger and Alice Robinson of New Zealand have tested positive for the coronavirus with the Olympics less than two months away, joining Swiss star Lara Gut-Behrami on the sidelines. All three women will likely have to sit out two World Cup giant slalom races in Courchevel, France, this week. Robinson and Gut-Behrami already missed races in Val d’Isere over the weekend.