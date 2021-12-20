Franklin girls’ basketball has a little extra, holds off Oliver Ames in overtime for 39th straight win

“You have to be calm in those moments,” Peterson said. “You have to know that whatever’s going to happen will happen. If I missed it, we were going to play great defense. I’m just thankful I knocked them down.”

When Franklin junior Katie Peterson strolled to the free throw line with 6.6 seconds left in overtime and her team up one, she looked remarkably relaxed for someone in such a pressure-packed situation.

Katie Peterson (left), who hit the clinching free throws in Franklin's overtime win, dribbles against the defense of Jasmyn Cooper of Oliver Ames.

After Peterson’s two made free throws, Oliver Ames had one last attempt to tie it, but Kaydance Derba’s deep 3 hit the back rim and the top-ranked Franklin girls’ basketball team escaped with a 51-48 win Monday night in North Easton.

The Panthers (3-0) secured their 39th straight victory and kept their streak since March 2019 afloat.

Franklin girls' basketball players and coach John Leighton celebrate their 39th straight win. MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

The No. 6 Tigers (2-1) nearly pulled out a scintillating win on multiple occasions, but Franklin managed to prevail in a clash between two of the state’s elite programs.

“It’s so thrilling and so fun to be a part of a game like that,” Franklin coach John Leighton said.

Franklin senior Stefany Padula (11 points) hit a game-tying 3-pointer with 3:02 left in regulation, and neither side scored the rest of the fourth to send the game into overtime knotted at 43. Padula buried another clutch 3, this one to give the Panthers a 49-48 edge with 1:03 remaining in overtime.

Leighton credited Padula for working on her game nonstop. He said Springfield College is lucky to have her next year, in large part because she’s not afraid of the moment.

“I don’t think it even crossed her mind that that was a big shot,” Leighton said of her final bucket. “It was just the shot to take.”

Peterson then came up with a timely steal and clinched it at the line. It was fitting the game came down to the final shot, as very little separated the two sides the entire night. Oliver Ames built a 13-11 edge through one behind the play of Derba and fellow sophomore Jasmyn Cooper.

Senior Caroline Peper, who racked up a game-high 17 points, converted on the out-of-bounds play “Assumption,” as the Tigers broke the Franklin press and attacked the rim. The Panthers led, 24-21, at halftime, and 31-30 through three, as Olivia Quinn, Bridget Leo, and Padula all contributed.

Anna Murphy (left) and Oliver Ames battled into overtime, but couldn't get past Bridget Leo and top-ranked Franklin. MARK STOCKWELL FOR THE BOSTON GLOBE

Oliver Ames, thanks in large part to the steady play of Anna Murphy, Hailey Bourne, and Peper, took a 41-37 midway through the fourth, but the Panthers responded. In a battle between two teams that finished last season 10-0 and have a knack for delivering in the clutch, something had to give.

Longtime Oliver Ames coach Laney Clement-Holbrook praised her players for rising to the challenge and putting forth a terrific effort against a strong, experienced opponent.

“We just have to look at this as a measure of where we are right now,” Clement-Holbrook said. “The season isn’t over.”

Bishop Stang 43, Dartmouth 42 — Junior Bridget Markey scored 19 points, paving the way to a nonleague win for the Spartans (2-1).

Blue Hills 62, Mt. Alvernia 41 — Freshman Kathleen Murphy posted a game-high 25 points, leading the Warriors (2-2) to a nonleague win. Junior Emily Shea posted 14 points for the Mustangs (0-4).

Foxborough 56, Mansfield 43 — Freshmen Kailey Sullivan (16 points) and Ava Hill (14 points) powered the Warriors (2-1) to the Hockomock League win.

Ipswich 35, Manchester Essex 30 — Carter King registered 18 points for the Tigers (2-0) in their Cape Ann League win.

Reading 50, Wilmington 46 — Jackie Malley led the Rockets (2-1) with 17 points in a Middlesex League win.

Sandwich 68, Martha’s Vineyard 36 — Madison Lawrence’s team-high 14 points, 9 rebounds, and 2 blocks helped the Blue Knights (1-1) to the Cape & Islands League win. Avery Cobban tallied 11 points, Aubrie Schwager recorded 10 points and 3 assists, and Ryann Cobban registered 8 points and 4 steals. Grace Rothera also scored 8 points in the victory.

South Shore Voc-Tech 67, Southeastern 36 — Ellery Campbell (18 points, 12 rebounds) and Mia Bradshaw (16 points, 11 rebounds) posted double-doubles to lead the Vikings (4-0) to a Mayflower League win.

Swampscott 37, Beverly 28 — Senior Sophie DiGrande led the Big Blue (3-0) with 16 points and 5 assists to keep Swampscott undefeated with a Northeastern Conference win.

Winchester 52, Burlington 30 — Junior Claire English recorded 12 points and 17 rebounds in a Middlesex League win for Winchester (4-0).

Boys’ basketball

Arlington 47, Watertown 46 — Will Chun (game-high 27 points) scored the decisive basket with 3.7 seconds remaining to seal the Middlesex League victory for the Spy Ponders (2-1). James Dingman registered 11 points.

BC High 74, Needham 64 — Senior Mike Loughnane rifled in 44 points as the second-ranked Eagles (2-0) finished off their nonleague home win with a 22-point fourth quarter. Will Doyle posted 9 points, 11 rebounds, and 5 blocks. Mahari Guerrier recorded 10 points and 7 rebounds.

Beverly 74, Swampscott 50 — Junior Gabe Copeland scored a game-high 34 points, including eight 3-pointers, to lead the Panthers (3-0) to a Northeastern Conference victory. Zach Sparkman tallied 18 rebounds for Beverly.

Bishop Stang 57, Dartmouth 53 — Frank Vallaro sparked the Spartans (1-2) in their nonleague win with 20 points, 9 rebounds, and 4 blocks. Jacob Seiders recorded 12 points, and Ethan Clark posted 10 points — eight in the last four minutes — and 7 rebounds for Bishop Stang.

Georgetown 42, Hamilton-Wenham 39 — Harrison Lien scored a team-high 15 points to spark a fourth straight win for the Royals (4-0) in their Cape Ann League contest. Jack Lucido tallied 9 points, and Grant Lyon registered 8 points and 11 rebounds.

Masconomet 66, Marblehead 55 — Matt Richardson’s 25-point performance led Masco to the Northeastern Conference win. Ben Dillon recorded 16 points, and Jason Karas tallied 9 points.

North Reading 62, Triton 55 — Senior captain Cody Cannalonga tallied 15 points for the Hornets (1-0) in their Cape Ann League win.

Peabody 72, Gloucester 48 — Senior captain Colin Berube scored 21 points to lead the Tanners (1-2) to the Northeastern Conference win, trigged by an 18-3 margin in the second quarter. Sophomore guard Anthony Forte recorded 11 points and six steals.

Salem Academy 61, Boston Collegiate 18 — Dexter Brown powered Salem Charter (3-1) to a commanding MCSAO League win with a game-high 19 points. Jobert Peralta added 11 points, and Radley Valsote chipped in with 8 points.

St. Mary’s 69, Gulf Coast (Fla.) 41 — David Brown (15 points), Omri Merryman (15 points), and Derick Coulanges (10 points) led the visiting Spartans (3-1) to a comfortable nonleague win in Naples, Fla.

Taunton 89, Sharon 71 — Senior guard Trent Santos led the Tigers (3-0) to the Hockomock League win with a dominant 41-point performance.

Woburn 58, Melrose 43 — Joe Gattuso propelled the Tanners (2-1) to the Middlesex League win with 21 points. Twelve of his points were scored in the fourth quarter.

Trevor Hass can be reached at trevor.hass@globe.com.