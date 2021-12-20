Hart of a winner: Freshman’s overtime goal helps King Philip girls’ hockey overcome Wayland/Weston

“They just kept working hard and getting to the net and they finally scored,” King Philip coach Ken Assad said.

Deven Dacey made 65 saves for Wayland/Weston, showcasing a tremendous individual effort to give the Warcats a chance to win.

Freshman Cate Hart punched in the game-winning goal just outside the crease with 46 seconds remaining in overtime Monday night, lifting King Philip to a 2-1 nonleague victory over Wayland/Weston at the Dexter School in Brookline.

Junior Mallory Johnston stopped 25 of 26 shots for KP. Senior Sydney O’Shea scored the Warriors’ first goal with 7:33 remaining in the third period to tie the game.

“In the third period, we started to generate some rebounds and pressure and that’s when you could feel the momentum swing,” Assad said. “I told them, once we get that first one, the goals will continue to come. Their goaltender was tremendous tonight.”

Arlington 4, St. Mary’s 1 — Junior Maddie Krepelka scored a hat trick, lifting the No. 5 Spy Ponders (2-0) to a nonleague win over the No. 2 Spartans (2-1).

Brookline 4, Leominster 1 — Freshman Bea Palmer lit the lamp four times, while freshman Shayna Blankschtein Chin and senior Caroline Driscoll each recorded three assists in a nonleague win for the Warriors (2-4) at Walter Brown Arena.

Weymouth 2, Needham 2 — Maddie Ledbury and Maeve Hymovitz scored third-period goals for the No. 20 Rockets (1-1-1), earning a Bay State Conference Herget Division tie at Connell Memorial Rink in Weymouth.

Boys’ hockey

Braintree 5, Andover 2 — Kyle Hutchinson led 11 players on the scoresheet with a pair of goals and the No. 7 Wamps (3-0) prevailed in a nonleague game at Zapustas Rink in Randolph. Nolan Leonard added a goal and assist for Braintree.

Franklin 5, St. John’s (Shrewsbury) 3 — Adam Quinn (2 goals) struck for the go-ahead goal on the power play midway through the third period, with Liam O’Reilly and Ryan Sicchio assisting, and Dom Lampasona tallied an insurance goal 36 seconds later to lift the host Panthers (3-1) to the nonleague win at Pirelli Veterans Arena. Franklin surged to a 3-0 lead on goals from Quinn and a pair from Sicchio. The Pioneers (2-2) answered with second-period goals from Luke Gerardi, Sean Farrell, and Evan Parente for a 3-3 game.

Malden Catholic 3, Newburyport 1 — Owen Keefe had a goal and two assists for the Lancers (2-0) in the nonleague home win at Valley Forum. Seamus Condon and Evan Foskett also scored, and Nick Hubbard made 22 saves for MC.

Medway 4, King Philip 1 — Evan Monaghan made 39 saves and Pari Lykourinis scored twice for the Mustangs (3-0) in their nonleague win over the No. 20 Warriors at Foxboro Sports Center.

Stoughton/Brockton 7, Bellingham 2 — Charlie Caputo’s hat trick led the Boxer Knights (1-1-1) in their nonleague win at Asiaf Arena in Brockton. Colin Alessi added a pair of goals for Stoughton/Brockton.

Upper Cape 6, Greater New Bedford 5 — The Rams (2-1) scored four goals in a back-and-forth third period, including two from Ryan Hanson and the game-winner from Finnegan Whelden to grab the nonleague win at Hetland Arena in New Bedford.

Waltham 2, Marshfield 2 — Senior goalie Jack Perry got credit for the tying goal on an errant pass into an empty net during the third period for the Hawks (2-1-1). Perry made 31 saves in the game.

Woburn 4, Medford 0 — Goals from Jackson Powers, Derek Santullo, Alex Fishlin and Ryan Scalesse lifted the Tanners (3-0) to the nonleague road victory at Loconte Rink.

