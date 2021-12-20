Joel Embiid in charge as undermanned Sixers take down undermanned Celtics

Jaylen Brown had 30 points to lead the Celtics, who made just 7 of 27 3-pointers and committed 18 turnovers.

The center had 41 points and 10 rebounds, and he made three jump shots over the game’s final 82 seconds to send his team to a 108-103 win.

The Celtics and 76ers entered Monday’s game with two rosters mostly decimated by COVID-19 protocols. Despite all the absences, though, all of the primary stars were available and eager, and on this night Philadelphia star Joel Embiid stood tallest of them all.

Al Horford, Josh Richardson, and Grant Williams were the regular rotation players sidelined for the Celtics due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols, and Robert Williams was a late scratch due to personal reasons. The 76ers were without four of their top seven scorers: Tyrese Maxey, Shake Milton, Georges Niang, and Furkan Korkmaz. But they leaned on Embiid and the rest of their starting five, who accounted for 107 of their 108 points.

The Celtics never held a lead in the first half, but pushed ahead by as many as seven in the fourth quarter behind the hot shooting of Payton Pritchard. But they could not hold the advantage.

With the Celtics leading, 98-96, Danny Green, who was 1 for 7 up to that point, drilled a 3-pointer from the top of the key to put his team back in front. After Brown was whistled for a travel, Embiid hit a 15-footer with 1:22 left.

He answered a Brown layup with another 15-footer, and after Enes Kanter Freedom made one of two free throws, Embiid connected on the most difficult shot of the trio, draining a contested 20-footer from the left corner that stretched the lead to 105-101 with 11.3 seconds left.

The 76ers stole the ensuing inbounds pass before Green lost the ball out of bounds with 6.9 seconds to play. A Kanter Freedom jumper pulled Boston within two, and Boston fouled Embiid with 3.9 seconds left. He missed the first and made the second, but then gobbled up Marcus Smart’s fullcourt inbounds pass before a potential Celtics game-tying shot.

Observations from the game:

⋅ With Al Horford and Robert Williams out, Kanter Freedom started at center and Bruno Fernando received an opportunity as his backup. Kanter Freedom had 6 points and 5 rebounds in the first half, but Embiid mostly did as he pleased at the other end of the court, mixing in simple mid-range pull-ups with drives to the basket that resulted in fouls. It’s a tough matchup for anyone, of course, and Kanter Freedom (who played 40:13, a second off Embiid’s 40:14) actually held up better in the third quarter.

⋅ The 76ers were even more undermanned than the Celtics. Myles Powell, signed to a two-way contract on Sunday, and Aaron Henry, called up from the G League on Monday, were both in the 10-man rotation in the first half. But the 76ers just leaned on their stars, with Embiid, Seth Curry, and Tobias Harris combining for 46 of 51 first-half points. Green, Harris, Embiid, and Curry all played in excess of 39 minutes, with Harris in for 41:22.

⋅ Second-year players Pritchard and Aaron Nesmith have struggled this season after strong rookie campaigns. Coach Ime Udoka said before Saturday’s game against the Knicks that he was hopeful these extra opportunities created by all of the team’s absences could give them a boost, and so far they have.

Both played well against New York, and continued their momentum in the first half. Pritchard hit a nice tear-drop runner and a deep 3-pointer, and had 7 points at halftime, while Nesmith converted a powerful one-handed slam on a fast break.

⋅ Boston’s clock management at the end of the first quarter was not great. It inbounded the ball with 48 seconds left, plenty of time to cash in an easy two-for-one opportunity. Instead, the shot clock nearly expired before Tatum fired up a tough 3-pointer that was an air-ball. After Curry drilled an 18-footer with 4.1 seconds left, Marcus Smart lost the ball and the Celtics never even got their second shot up.

⋅ The Celtics started the second quarter with a lineup that looked like it was plucked from Las Vegas. Summer league teammates Pritchard, Nesmith, Fernando, and Romeo Langford joined Tatum for a brief stint. They actually outscored the 76ers, 6-0, and Langford and Fernando both had good blocks during the stretch.

⋅ Boston’s defensive intensity picked up a notch at the start of the third quarter. Over one early stretch, Smart came up with a steal in the backcourt, Brown knocked the ball away and ignited a fast break, and the Celtics forced a shot-clock violation after 24 seconds of quick and precise rotations.

⋅ The game’s tipoff was delayed for just under 10 minutes when an alarm went off at TD Garden. A team spokesperson said it was caused by a burst pipe at a concession stand.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.