New Boston vaccine mandate will apply to fans, but not players

That covers the Celtics and Bruins, as well as visiting teams that come to TD Garden. New York’s vaccine mandate, which was instituted this fall, requires all residents to be vaccinated before entering arenas and has kept All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving — who is unvaccinated — from playing a game for the Nets this season.

On Monday, Mayor Michelle Wu unveiled a detailed plan that will require patrons 12 and over to show proof of vaccination before entering the premises of many indoor businesses, including entertainment venues. But there is an exemption for “a professional athlete/sports team who enters a covered premises as part of their regular employment for purposes of competing.”

Players will be exempt from Boston’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate for indoor venues set to kick in on Jan. 15.

Boston’s mandate will affect TD Garden patrons, however. Currently, fans 12 and older can gain entry if they are vaccinated or show a qualifying negative test. Starting Jan. 15, the testing option will be removed.

Hardship exception getting plenty of use

The Celtics signed forward C.J. Miles via a hardship exception, and he was available for the game against the 76ers. Miles, 34, last played in the NBA for the Wizards during the 2019-20 season. He recently signed with the G League Ignite, a developmental team associated with the league.

The Celtics’ roster has been battered by COVID-19 cases in recent days, and seven players are in the league’s protocol: Al Horford, Josh Richardson, Grant Williams, Juancho Hernangómez, Jabari Parker, Sam Hauser, and Brodric Thomas.

Boston signed veteran forward Justin Jackson on Saturday, also using a hardship exception.

“Bringing guys like CJ and Justin, they’re veteran guys that have been around and they weren’t just sitting at home on the couch,” coach Ime Udoka said. “They’ve been practicing with the G League teams, are playing, and we got them for a reason. You can rely on them to do certain things, make shots, obviously, but they’ve been through a 15-year career for a guy like CJ. So if need be, we feel comfortable calling on those guys.”

Starting Tuesday, teams will need at least 13 players available for games. If the number of players in COVID-19 protocol does not change before Wednesday, the Celtics would have no more than 12 for their game against the Cavaliers that night, meaning they would need to sign one more via the hardship exception. Players must have two negative tests within a 24-hour period before returning.

The status of Monday’s game against Philadelphia was in jeopardy after the 76ers’ game against the Pelicans on Sunday was postponed because the 76ers did not have eight healthy players available. But Philadelphia recalled Paul Reed and two-way contract player Aaron Henry from the G League, and signed Myles Powell to a two-way contract.

Jayson Tatum honored

Jayson Tatum was named the Eastern Conference player of the week. It’s the fifth time in his career he’s received the honor, and the first this season. Over three games last week. the forward averaged 31.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 4 assists, helping Boston go 2-1.

“That’s a guy that’s pretty much carried the load for us all year, shouldered a lot of responsibility with guys being in and out,” Udoka said. “One of the top minutes per game guys in the league and like it just shows his professionalism. I sent him a text the other night just appreciating the work he’s put in. Like I said, I’ve seen it, for a guy that age and what he does to take care of himself and prepare himself for the game. And so, it’s well deserved.”

